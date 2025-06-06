CTD Officers Face Arrest Warrants For Defying Court Orders

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A special anti-terrorism court has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for three senior officers of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for failing to comply with court directives.

Judge Muhammad Iqbal Khan initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) after AIG CTD, SP CTD, and CTD Inspector Iftikhar Khan failed to appear before the court.

Taking serious notice of their absence, the court issued arrest warrants and directed senior police officials to ensure the officers are produced at the next hearing.

Sources said the action was taken in connection with anti-terrorism case No. 63, where the officers repeatedly failed to present required records despite multiple court notices.

The court, expressing strong disapproval, launched legal proceedings under Section 174 CrPC. The hearing has now been adjourned until June 14, with instructions to ensure the officers' presence at the next session.