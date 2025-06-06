Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market

2025-06-06 03:08:53
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

May 26

1.7

June 2

1.7

May 27

1.7

June 3

1.7

May 28

-

June 4

-

May 29

1.7

June 5

1.7

May 30

1.7

June 6

-

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro grew by 0.0076 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.00805 manat and amounted to 1.936825 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

May 26

1.94

June 2

1.9324

May 27

1.9343

June 3

1.9425

May 28

-

June 4

1.9324

May 29

1.9122

June 5

1.94

May 30

1.9286

June 6

-

Average rate per week

1.928775

Average rate per week

1.936825

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.0494 this week; however, the weighted average rose by 0.010825 manat and amounted to 2.159575 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

May 26

2.1375

June 2

2.1932

May 27

2.1262

June 3

2.1533

May 28

-

June 4

2.148

May 29

2.1280

June 5

2.1438

May 30

2.2033

June 6

-

Average rate per week

2.14875

Average rate per week

2.159575

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat, amounting to 0.0433 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.000175 manat and amounted to 0.043325 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

May 26

0.0436

June 2

0.0433

May 27

0.0436

June 3

0.0434

May 28

-

June 4

0.0434

May 29

0.0435

June 5

0.0432

May 30

0.0433

June 6

-

Average rate per week

0.0435

Average rate per week

0.043325

Azerbaijan did not publish exchange rate data on May 28, a national holiday marking Independence Day, and on June 6, the Eid al-Fitr holiday, as the dates fell on non-working days.

