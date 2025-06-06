Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports. The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar May 26 1.7 June 2 1.7 May 27 1.7 June 3 1.7 May 28 - June 4 - May 29 1.7 June 5 1.7 May 30 1.7 June 6 - Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro grew by 0.0076 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.00805 manat and amounted to 1.936825 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro May 26 1.94 June 2 1.9324 May 27 1.9343 June 3 1.9425 May 28 - June 4 1.9324 May 29 1.9122 June 5 1.94 May 30 1.9286 June 6 - Average rate per week 1.928775 Average rate per week 1.936825

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.0494 this week; however, the weighted average rose by 0.010825 manat and amounted to 2.159575 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble May 26 2.1375 June 2 2.1932 May 27 2.1262 June 3 2.1533 May 28 - June 4 2.148 May 29 2.1280 June 5 2.1438 May 30 2.2033 June 6 - Average rate per week 2.14875 Average rate per week 2.159575

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat, amounting to 0.0433 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.000175 manat and amounted to 0.043325 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira May 26 0.0436 June 2 0.0433 May 27 0.0436 June 3 0.0434 May 28 - June 4 0.0434 May 29 0.0435 June 5 0.0432 May 30 0.0433 June 6 - Average rate per week 0.0435 Average rate per week 0.043325

Azerbaijan did not publish exchange rate data on May 28, a national holiday marking Independence Day, and on June 6, the Eid al-Fitr holiday, as the dates fell on non-working days.