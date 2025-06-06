Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
May 26
|
1.7
|
June 2
|
1.7
|
May 27
|
1.7
|
June 3
|
1.7
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
-
|
May 29
|
1.7
|
June 5
|
1.7
|
May 30
|
1.7
|
June 6
|
-
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro grew by 0.0076 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.00805 manat and amounted to 1.936825 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
May 26
|
1.94
|
June 2
|
1.9324
|
May 27
|
1.9343
|
June 3
|
1.9425
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
1.9324
|
May 29
|
1.9122
|
June 5
|
1.94
|
May 30
|
1.9286
|
June 6
|
-
|
Average rate per week
|
1.928775
|
Average rate per week
|
1.936825
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.0494 this week; however, the weighted average rose by 0.010825 manat and amounted to 2.159575 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
May 26
|
2.1375
|
June 2
|
2.1932
|
May 27
|
2.1262
|
June 3
|
2.1533
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
2.148
|
May 29
|
2.1280
|
June 5
|
2.1438
|
May 30
|
2.2033
|
June 6
|
-
|
Average rate per week
|
2.14875
|
Average rate per week
|
2.159575
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat, amounting to 0.0433 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.000175 manat and amounted to 0.043325 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
May 26
|
0.0436
|
June 2
|
0.0433
|
May 27
|
0.0436
|
June 3
|
0.0434
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
0.0434
|
May 29
|
0.0435
|
June 5
|
0.0432
|
May 30
|
0.0433
|
June 6
|
-
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0435
|
Average rate per week
|
0.043325
Azerbaijan did not publish exchange rate data on May 28, a national holiday marking Independence Day, and on June 6, the Eid al-Fitr holiday, as the dates fell on non-working days.
