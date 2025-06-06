OCM Brings Asian Flavors To Barclays Center For AAPI Heritage Night
As the official sponsor of the Liberty's AAPI Heritage Night , OCM brought energy and authenticity to the arena, transforming it into a hub of celebration and unity. In addition to on-the-court action, fans in attendance for the Liberty vs. Valkyries matchup were able to enjoy a dynamic showcase of Asian culture through food, games, and giveaways.
“We're proud to bring authentic Asian flavors and cultural vibrance to this special night,” said a spokesperson Sean Liu for OCM.“It's more than just a game-it's about honoring heritage, connecting communities, and celebrating through what brings people together: food and sports.”
Liberty Shines On and Off the Court
As the Liberty took on the Valkyries, the on-the-court energy mirrored what was taking place off-court at Barclays Center – a celebration with exciting food tastings and cultural displays.
The evening was designed to unite people through the universal languages of food and sports, fostering a deeper appreciation for AAPI culture. Fans attending the Liberty's AAPI Heritage Night were able to enjoy a diverse food tasting experience, curated by OCM-curated, allowing individuals to savor a wide array of bites and sweet treats showcasing the rich culinary traditions of Asia. OCM also hosted The Chopsticks Challenge , a fan-favorite game inviting attendees to test their skills and win exclusive prizes.
The Liberty's AAPI Heritage Night at Barclays Center celebrated the spirit that unites basketball fans and AAPI supporters in a shared space of joy, culture, and community. The evening not only amplified Asian American voices in sports and entertainment but also highlighted OCM's ongoing mission to bring authentic Asian food experiences to homes, events, and celebrations across the continent.
About OCM
OCM is North America's premier distributor of Asian food and beverage brands, bridging cultural traditions with modern tastes. With a commitment to quality, authenticity, and community, OCM continues to connect people through food-one flavor-packed moment at a time.
