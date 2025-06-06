Thrilling Romance Where Danger And Desire Collide Falling For The Hitman By Rachel Moulder Is Set To Captivate Readers Worldwide

MENAFN - GetNews) Rachel Moulder's debut romantic thriller, Falling for the Hitman, is already generating buzz among early readers and romantic suspense fans alike. With its raw emotional depth, gripping backstory, and sensual tension, this novel promises an unforgettable ride through heartbreak, healing, and high-stakes passion.

Scheduled for release soon, this thrilling narrative introduces us to two fractured souls - Lee Jones, a brooding ex-Navy SEAL turned hitman, and Sophia Hill, a heartbroken photographer whose world collapses overnight. As fate brings them under the same roof, what begins as accidental cohabitation quickly spirals into a chemistry-fueled rollercoaster neither expected.

About the Book

Lee Jones has always walked the edge. After a botched mission and a mysterious injury that raises too many questions, Lee heads home to recover and reconnect with his childhood friend, Jordan Hill. He's tired, suspicious, and secretly on a mission to uncover a betrayal that nearly got him killed.

Sophia Hill is running - from heartbreak, betrayal, and the ruins of her once-promising life. Fired from her dream job and humiliated by her fiancé's affair with her boss, Sophia returns to her family home seeking solace and silence.

What neither Lee nor Sophia expects is to wake up next to each other - literally. A mix-up in the guesthouse leads to a fiery encounter, and from that moment on, sparks fly. But as Lee's dangerous past catches up with him, and Sophia's world threatens to spiral further, their connection is tested by secrets, suspense, and the undeniable pull of passion.

Told in alternating points of view, Falling for the Hitman blends pulse-pounding action with deeply emotional storytelling. It's a fast-paced, sensual exploration of trust, redemption, and love forged in the heat of adversity.

Themes and Takeaways

At its core, Falling for the Hitman is a story about second chances and self-discovery. Key themes include:



Following your heart: No matter the risk, love is worth fighting for.

The importance of family: Blood doesn't always define it - trust and loyalty do. Healing after heartbreak: True intimacy begins when you finally confront the pain and allow someone else to see you.



Rachel Moulder doesn't just deliver a love story; she crafts a visceral journey of two people learning how to be whole again-in a world that's tried to break them both.

About the Author

Rachel Moulder is a passionate storyteller with a deep love for romantic thrillers and complex characters. She wrote Falling for the Hitman not just as a creative endeavor, but as an expression of everything she loves about books: suspense, seduction, and soul.

Rachel lives with her husband, Will - her biggest supporter and the real-life inspiration behind her literary muse.“Will read every chapter, even though romantic thrillers aren't his thing,” Rachel shares.“He's the reason this book exists.”

This novel is Rachel's first foray into publishing, and she hopes readers connect with Lee and Sophia's story as deeply as she did while writing it.

Quote from the Author

“This book was born from my love for reading stories that blend mystery with romance. I just wrote what I would want to read-and I hope others feel the same connection.” - Rachel Moulder.

Quotes from the Book

“You weren't kidding about wanting to claim me in every room of the house, were you?”

“Live life to the fullest. It's too short to wait for perfect moments - they rarely come.”

“Even if it's the only time I get to taste her, I'll hold on to this moment.”

Why Readers Will Love It



A gripping blend of romance and danger

Strong, emotionally complex characters

Steamy scenes balanced with heartfelt moments

Fast-paced chapters with real stakes A reminder that slowing down and living fully is the greatest act of courage



Whether you're a fan of romantic suspense or just love stories that keep you turning the page late into the night, Falling for the Hitman delivers everything you want - action, heartbreak, lust, and love that could change everything.

What's Next?

Although the official release date is still being finalized, readers are encouraged to follow Rachel Moulder on Facebook for updates, excerpts, and giveaways leading up to the release.

Plans for additional formats - paperback, ebook, and potentially audiobook - are also underway, with promotional campaigns in development.

Contact for Media Inquiries

Rachel Moulder

...