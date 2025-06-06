Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rashitalk AI Transforms Astrology: Hyper-Accurate, Bias-Free, And 24/7 Available


2025-06-06 03:06:28
(MENAFN- GetNews) Astrology is being redefined with the launch of Rashital - an AI-powered astrology app combining ancient Vedic wisdom with modern science. Built on the time-tested principles of Sage Parashara's Bṛhat Parāśara Horā Śāstra and backed by NASA-grade astronomical data, Rashitalk delivers precise, reliable insights in real time.

Rashitalk's AI engine has been trained on thousands of Rashi charts and astrological consultations, offering guidance with an accuracy rate comparable to the top 5% astrologers in India. Whether it's career, love, finance, or health - Rashitalk provides instant answers grounded in Vedic astrology and planetary precision.

Key features of Rashital :

  • Accuracy with No Human Bias: Get pure astrological insights without personal opinions or errors.
  • NASA Data-Driven: Planetary positions calculated using real-time astronomical data for unmatched accuracy.
  • Pay Per Question: Ask what you want, when you want - no subscription required.
  • First Chat Free: Try the experience with no upfront cost.


With deep roots in Rashi and Astrology data analysis and a modern AI model, Rashitalk is democratizing astrology - making it accurate, affordable, and consistent for everyone.

Ready to use astrology the modern way in your day to day life?

Get your personalized Rashi-based daily guidance now:

Download Rashitalk

No appointments. No waiting. Just pure Astrology - when you need it.

MENAFN06062025003238003268ID1109646420

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search