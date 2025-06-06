Leave A Lasting Legacy Stephen Bonfa's Newly Released Book Empowers Americans To Legally Shield Their Legacy From Estate Taxes

MENAFN - GetNews)Seasoned tax attorney and estate planning expert Stephen A. Bonfa, Esq., has now released his book, Disinheriting the IRS: Tips & Tactics to Stop Uncle Sam from Taking Your Legacy. This is a highly comprehensive guide to understanding how the IRS works so American citizens can minimize taxes and preserve generational wealth. Based on decades of experience, the book is an invaluable educational resource for people who want to create a foolproof estate plan.







Disinheriting the IRS is an essential and timely guide for American citizens without an estate plan to take financial and legal action before it's too late. According to the author, after the 2026 tax reforms, more middle-class American families than ever before will have to deal with onerous estate taxes. To ensure that inheritances benefit rather than hurt, the book offers precise instructions on how to safeguard vulnerable heirs, such as young children, people with special needs, and those battling addiction. The book also breaks down state-level tax traps, especially in New York, where even small estates might be subject to full taxation if they are only marginally over the threshold. In addition to tax-savvy strategies and legal techniques to reduce taxes, the book also shares real-life cautionary tales to help readers understand the consequences of poor planning. Ultimately, the book offers a complete roadmap for American citizens to safeguard their legacy and prevent the government from taking away what they have earned.

Stephen Bonfa is a nationally renowned estate planning attorney and tax strategist who has spent the last 20 years helping families navigate the complexities of estate planning, inheritance, minimizing taxes, elder law, Medicaid planning, and protecting wealth overall. Having served a diverse portfolio of clients throughout his career with custom tax solutions, he has worked with everyone, ranging from middle-class families to high-net-worth individuals. His passion for giving people peace of mind over their financial future is what drives him to deliver estate plans that stand the test of time.

He holds a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Taxation, a distinction regarded as the highest academic credential available to attorneys in the field of tax law. Proactively educating the American public as a public speaker, he is known for his unique ability to turn complex legal and tax concepts into actionable strategies that everyday citizens can easily take advantage of. Stephen A. Bonfa, Esq., is available for interviews.

Disinheriting the IRS: Tips & Tactics to Stop Uncle Sam from Taking Your Legacy is now available on Amazon.

Book Preview:

About Stephen Bonfa: #about