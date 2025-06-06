Can AI Help Young Men Open Up? Meet Mybrobot

MENAFN - GetNews) By Victoria Nielsen, Pressmatters.

In the rapidly evolving space of mental health technology, one nonprofit is taking a distinctly conversational approach to a long-standing problem: the lack of emotional support tailored to young men.

Beyond Your Station , a global NGO focused on improving the mental well-being of young men operating through beyondyourstation , has launched a limited beta of MyBroBot , an AI-powered voice assistant created for men aged 18 to 35 . The voicebot offers an anonymous, always-available platform where users can talk openly-about breakups, anxiety, loneliness, or simply the sense that life isn't going to plan.

"It's not therapy," Sheuli McKee, Founder , clarifies. "But for many young men, it's the first conversation they've had in a long time that actually feels honest."

The idea of an AI giving emotional support isn't new-but it's often met with skepticism. In the early days of AI chatbots, critics warned that machines responding to vulnerable users could do more harm than good. There were legitimate concerns: Could an AI misunderstand emotional nuance? Could it say the wrong thing-or worse, trigger someone in crisis?

That criticism helped shape how MyBroBot was built. "We chose to partner with the Danish AI developer, Copenhagen Performance, because their technology operates with strict conversational guardrails vetted by medical professionals. It avoids medical advice, therapy-style analysis, or anything that could be perceived as diagnosing or persuading. If a user mentions self-harm or crisis situations, MyBroBot gently redirects with supportive language and recommends seeking professional help," Sheuli McKee reveals.

The AI model behind MyBroBot has been trained on curated, anonymized data-drawing heavily from real-world emotional language of men aged 18 to 35. Every answer it provides is reviewed and tested for tone, accuracy, and appropriateness. The result, says the team, is a tool that feels surprisingly human-but never crosses boundaries it shouldn't.

"It's designed to stay in its lane," a Copenhagen Performance developer explains. "And that lane is listening, reflecting, and offering emotionally intelligent prompts that help people sort through what they're feeling."

A Voice That Listens

What sets MyBroBot apart is its use of spoken voice interaction. Users don't need to type or scroll-they speak, and the bot speaks back in a calm, steady voice. The goal is to create something that feels low-stakes and non-judgmental.

Lucas, 24 , discovered MyBroBot during a period of academic burnout.

"I didn't want to explain everything from the beginning to a real person," he said. "I just needed to talk. MyBroBot gave me that space."

Derrick, 31 , had a similar experience after a difficult breakup.

"It didn't tell me what to do. It didn't ask me how I felt every five seconds. It just let me say what was on my chest. That's what I needed."

While neither considers MyBroBot a substitute for therapy, both said it played an important role in getting them to reflect-and feel heard.

Reaching the Silent Majority

The decision to focus on young men wasn't random. Studies consistently show that men in this age group are less likely to seek help for mental health struggles, and more likely to suffer in silence. Whether due to stigma, lack of resources, or a cultural norm of emotional self-reliance, many simply don't reach out.

Beyond Your Station hopes to change that-not with lectures or diagnostics, but with presence. A voice that doesn't judge. A moment of calm in an otherwise loud and chaotic world.

"We're not trying to solve mental health in one tool," says Sheuli McKee. "We're creating a way in. A way for someone who feels stuck, overwhelmed, or just off-to start talking again."

Try It Now, Shape What's Next

MyBroBot is available now in limited beta at performancebots . The voicebot is free to use, anonymous, and designed for smartphones and computers. Users are invited to give feedback, which will help shape future versions of the tool-including improvements to voice quality, personalization, and emotional responsiveness.

As the conversation around AI safety grows, MyBroBot stands as an example of how responsible design, ethical guardrails, and focused use cases can make a tangible difference-without overstepping.

At its core, it's not about artificial intelligence replacing human care. It's about using AI to lower the barrier to reflection-and remind young men that speaking up doesn't have to be complicated or risky.

Sometimes, all it takes is someone-or something-that's willing to listen.