Minna Lafortune Drops Dance With Me Volume II Live Celebration Concert On Facebook, June 7

Get ready to dance, feel, and celebrate-because Minna LaFortune is back with a powerful new album, Dance with Me Volume II, dropping June 7. A force in the reggae scene, Minna blends reggae, Afrobeat, dancehall, and amapiano into an electrifying mix of rhythm and soul, bringing messages of love, unity, empowerment, and social justice straight to your speakers.

"This album is my heart, my roots, and my hope for a better world-where music unites, heals, and uplifts," says Minna LaFortune. "I want fans to move, to feel, to connect. Let's dance together!"

With influences spanning rocksteady, ska, dub, Afrobeat, and dancehall, this album is more than just music-it's a movement. A standout track, The Black Star Liner, pays tribute to Marcus Garvey's vision of African unity, delivering a soundscape that resonates across generations.

Dance with Me Volume II features an unforgettable lineup of songs, each carrying deep meaning and infectious grooves:

- Don't Drink Your Sorrows – A soul-stirring anthem of resilience and hope

- Reggae Music is Love to Me – A heartfelt tribute to the transformative power of reggae

- The Black Star Liner – A musical journey toward pan-African solidarity

- Shine di Light – A call for awakening and economic justice

- Baby Baby I Love You – A romantic ballad filled with passion and tenderness

- Global Warming & Global Warming Dub – An urgent message about climate change

- This is the Time for Me – A fierce declaration of self-empowerment

- Dance to the Afro Beat (Afrobeat) – A pulsating celebration of African heritage

- Cease Fire & Cease Fire Dub – A compelling plea for a stop to gun violence in urban communities

- The Message – A tribute to reggae legends and their lasting impact

- Weekend Vibes (Amapiano) – The perfect feel-good party anthem

Watch, Listen, Experience! Several of the album's songs feature lyrical videos available now on YouTube, immersing fans in the powerful storytelling behind the music. Cease Fire already has an official music video, and the video for Global Warming is set to premiere June 18-a must-watch moment.

Be Part of the Celebration – Live Concert June 7 on Facebook

To mark the release, Minna LaFortune is hosting a live concert on Facebook on June 7-a spectacular event filled with high-energy performances, exclusive insights, and a deep connection to the music.

How to Get the Album

Dance with Me Volume II will be available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all major platforms. Want a physical copy? Preorder your CD today by sending your order to the email: ....

About Minna LaFortune

A bold and soulful voice in reggae, Minna LaFortune is known for her passionate storytelling, socially conscious lyrics, and irresistible rhythms. She brings music that inspires, unites, and energizes, proving that reggae remains a powerful force for change.

Watch on Youtube.

For more details, visit .





