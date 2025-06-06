Healthcare/Hospital Food Services Market Worth US$33.57 Billion In 2029 With 11.1% CAGR Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GetNews)



"The key players in the US healthcare/hospital food services market are Compass Group PLC (UK), Sodexo (France), Aramark (US), Elior Group (France), ISS World (US), Healthcare Services Group (US), Performance Food Group (US), AVI Foodsystems, Inc (US), Whitsons Culinary Group (US), Metz Culinary Management (US)"Browse 59 market data Tables and 46 Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on "US Healthcare/Hospital Food Services Market by Type (Patient Dining (Clinical Nutrition, Regular Diet), Retail Services, Vending), Settings (Acute Hospitals, ASC, Long-term care Facilities, Skilled Nursing Facilities, Physician Office) - Forecast to 2029

The global US Healthcare/Hospital Food Services Market ,valued at US$17.91 billion in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 11.1%, reaching US$19.84 billion in 2024 and an impressive US$33.57 billion by 2029. The growth of the US healthcare/hospital food services market is driven by multiple factors including the increasing emphasis on patient satisfaction and nutrition consideration in recovery and overall wellness. Hospitals are focusing on creating personalized quality menus that enhance patient satisfaction and provide individualized diets to aid in healing. Other inducing factors for market development include rising chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and obesity that have increased the demand for specialized dietary programs: low-sodium, diabetes-friendly, and heart-healthy meal plans. The very stringent protocols on diets and food safety that other organizations, such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and The Joint Commission, impose on hospitals are other market drivers. Automatic meal ordering systems, AI-based nutrition tracking, and digital kitchen management solutions in food service management systems tend to enhance efficiency while cutting operational expenditure. Sustainability trends, such as using organic and locally sourced ingredients and implementing waste-reduction programs, are becoming more popular in hospitals as they work to improve their ecological footprints. Additionally, the growing prevalence of these practices has led to the introduction of a room-service dining model and patient engagement initiatives. These initiatives encourage collaboration between dietitians and healthcare providers, significantly influencing the landscape of hospital food service delivery.

Patient & Dining Services segment, the patient & dining services setting segment is the largest in the US healthcare/hospital food service market, because of their prime position in patient care, satisfaction, and recovery. Hospitals are focusing more on the quality, personalized meal service for optimal patient experience and respective nutritional requirements for quick recovery. The increasing incidence of chronic illnesses, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obesity, has increased the need for specialized diet programs according to the health needs of each individual. The regulatory agencies like the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and The Joint Commission also require hospitals to have strict dietary standards, with the provision of nutritionally adequate meals to the patients. The adoption of new food service models, such as on-demand meal ordering, room service-type eating, and dietitian-prepared meal planning, has also propelled market growth by enhancing efficiency and patient satisfaction. In addition, food service automation investments, increased menu diversity, and the increasing demand for organic, locally sourced, and sustainable ingredients are transforming hospital dining experiences, solidifying the segment's leading market position.

Acute Care settings segment, The acute care setting segment is the largest in the US healthcare/hospital food service market, fueled by high patient volumes, extended inpatient stays, and the critical nature of dietary management. Acute care facilities such as general hospitals, trauma centers, and specialty medical institutions serve patients with serious conditions, post-surgical recoveries, and critical illnesses, all of which necessitate regular, nutritionally optimized meal services. Furthermore, increased incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obesity-related conditions has increased the demand for special diet programs such as low-sodium, low-sugar, and high-protein food. In a bid to enhance patient experience, many hospitals have implemented room service-type dining models and high-end food service management systems that enable more tailored meals. In addition, deep capital investments from large healthcare chains in cutting-edge food service technology, sustainability efforts, and alignments with local food suppliers also finance the acute care segment's leadership in the market.

Compass Group PLC (UK):

accounted for the largest share of the US healthcare/hospital food service market in 2023. Compass Group is a giant in healthcare food service. They work with support service specialists in healthcare. The services include Morrison Healthcare, Morrison Living, Medirest, Unidine, and Crothall for patient and senior living, ranging from a restaurant-style cafe to in-room patient dining and specialist feeding. Crothall specializes in support service for healthcare clients and provides seven core support services: Environmental Services, Patient Transportation, Healthcare Technology Solutions, Facilities Management, Ambulatory Services, Laundry Services, and Sterile Processing Services. Morrison Healthcare is a member company of Compass Group North America, a major company in food and support services. Through Morrison Healthcare and Unidine, Compass Group provides healthcare food services. Morrison Healthcare got its start with a small restaurant in Mobile, Alabama, US. Morrisons cafeteria began taking contract foodservice orders in the 1950s, supplying hospitals, businesses, and education with food, nutrition, and dining services in the area. It was in 1990 that the company and educational divisions were sold, leaving Morrison with about 300 health care accounts across the US. The company emphasizes the provision of quality, value, and extraordinary patient experience through specialized services and protocols in more than 2,200 hospitals and health systems in 45 states in the US.

Sodexo (France):

accounted for second largest share of the US healthcare/hospital food service market in 2023. A leading provider of integrated food, facilities management, healthcare equipment, technology management, employee benefits, and personal services. There are three business activities-on-site services, benefits and rewards, and personal services-include the components. The On-site Services division comprises the Business and Administration, Healthcare and Seniors, and Education functions. In addition to the provision of food services, the Healthcare and Seniors business segment has been involved in health care and senior services. Other professional services delivered to clients also include reception services, maintenance, cleaning, and management of the equipment.

Sodexo provides quality food services to companies, hospitals, schools, universities, and a range of other organizations. Its expertise also includes retail services, food delivery, meals, and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services and apps. The company offers three different styles of service: tray line, bedside host, and room service.

Sodexo is the world leader in quality-of-life services serving 80 million consumers at 27,000 sites in 45 countries. The company operates in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Aramark (US):

accounted for third largest share of the US healthcare/hospital food service market in 2023. Aramark is a global provider of food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business & industry, and sports, leisure & corrections clients. Aramark serves the world's leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. The company operates its business in three segments, namely, Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). International The company's Food and Support Services segments manage various interrelated services, including food, hospitality, procurement, and facility services for schools, colleges, and universities; healthcare and senior living facilities; businesses, sports, entertainment, and recreational venues; conference & convention centers; national & state parks; and correctional institutes. The company manages its Food and Support Services in two geographic segments split between United States and International operations. The company's core market is the US; it serves in 16 countries across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

