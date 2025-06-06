Dr. Nicole G. Nalbandian Brings A Holistic Approach To Dentistry In Burbank, CA

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 5, 2025 1:31 am - Dr. Nicole G. Nalbandian, a leading Burbank dentist, unveils a holistic dental approach focused on whole-body wellness, non-toxic materials, and preventive care providing a more personalised, health-focused option for Southern California patients.

In an era where health-conscious living is becoming the new standard, Dr. Nicole G. Nalbandian, a respected Burbank-based dentist, is proud to announce holistic dentistry services designed for patients seeking natural, preventative, and biocompatible dental solutions.

Holistic dentistry, also known as biological dentistry, treats oral health as an integral part of the body's overall well-being. This approach avoids the use of mercury and metal-based fillings, emphasizes minimally invasive techniques, and encourages lifestyle and nutritional habits that support both oral and systemic health. With a calming, spa-inspired environment and a patient-centered philosophy, her practice is redefining what it means to receive truly mindful and comprehensive dental care.

According to the CDC, over 47% of adults aged 30 and older have some form of periodontal disease (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2022). Holistic dentistry targets the root causes of these issues-such as chronic inflammation, immune response, and nutrition-rather than just the symptoms. This whole-body perspective supports long-term wellness and lasting oral health.

"We're not just filling cavities or cleaning teeth," she says. "We're helping patients understand how oral health affects the heart, brain, gut, and beyond. The mouth is the gateway to the body, and it's time we treated it that way."

Her office offers a wide range of services, including ozone therapy, biocompatible fillings, fluoride-free treatments, digital X-rays for reduced radiation exposure, and a strong emphasis on patient education.

About Dr. Nicole G. Nalbandian

Dr. Nicole G. Nalbandian is a leading holistic and cosmetic dentist based in Burbank, CA. With years of clinical exceptional and a passion for whole-body wellness, Dr. Nalbandian blends cutting-edge dental science with natural and integrative methods to offer comprehensive care. She believes that healing begins with listening and that every smile has a story worth telling.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit or call (818) 900-7255