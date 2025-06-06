Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio To Launch 830 Million New Leones (€34 Million) Solar Minigrid Project, Powering Sierra Leone's Green Future

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

In a landmark step toward sustainable development and inclusive energy access, His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio is set to officially launch the Salone Off-grid Renewable Energy Acceleration Initiative (SOGREA), a €34 million (approximately 830 million New Leones) solar minigrid project that will significantly advance Sierra Leone's green energy future. Hosted by Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), the initiative is a collaborative effort between the Government of Sierra Leone, the European Union (EU), and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

SOGREA aims to increase energy access in rural communities across the country by 2027, deploying at least 5.2 megawatts peak (MWp) of solar generation capacity through the installation of minigrids. The project is set to benefit 25,000 households and 2,800 businesses across approximately 60 communities, offering them reliable, clean, and affordable electricity for the first time.

To brief the President on the status and next steps of the project, EU Ambassador Jacek Jankowski, accompanied by Dr. Kandeh Yumkella and other private sector partners, visited State House today. The high-level delegation engaged President Bio on the technical, regulatory, and financial readiness of the initiative, and reaffirmed their collective commitment to ensuring its success.

Speaking during the meeting, President Bio expressed deep appreciation to the EU for their steadfast partnership and support in fulfilling his administration's promise of inclusive development across Sierra Leone.“Taking energy to the people is key,” the President emphasized.“This project is a significant milestone. It demonstrates mutual trust and confidence with our partners, especially at a time when development assistance is dwindling globally. This shows we still enjoy goodwill.”

He further assured the visitors of his government's commitment to building the necessary legal and regulatory frameworks:“I am aware of the revised regulations for the Sierra Leone Electricity and Water Regulatory Commission (SLEWRC), and my government will ensure Parliament sets the required legal framework to support implementation.” The President added,“Together, we will make electricity accessible to all and no one will be left behind.”

At the heart of SOGREA's success is its catalytic investment model, which blends public and private sector support to create a sustainable ecosystem for minigrid development. Energy Sector lead, Dr. Kandeh Yumkella, a driving force behind the initiative, explained that over the last two years, critical groundwork has been laid, including the revision of existing regulations under the EWRC Act and the design of investment incentives to attract private developers. He confirmed that implementation agreements have been signed and that President Bio will officially launch the project.

Ambassador Jacek Jankowski, Head of the EU Delegation to Sierra Leone, underscored the importance of the initiative as a major milestone in the country's pursuit of clean energy and rural transformation.“We are proud to support a project of this magnitude,” he said.“The EU's total investment stands at €34 million, including €22 million in direct investment support and technical assistance, while the Government of Sierra Leone is contributing 50 million Leones.”

The project was developed in partnership with UNOPS, with a focus on enabling private sector entities to develop, finance, own, and operate solar minigrids. Ambassador Jankowski noted that the investment model includes reimbursement schemes, leveraging of additional financing, and regulatory mechanisms to bridge the gap between tariffs and what rural communities can afford. He highlighted the strategic involvement of key institutions such as SLEWRC and the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Unit, which will guide implementation and ensure long-term regulatory stability.

Beyond powering homes and businesses, the SOGREA initiative is expected to create jobs, stimulate local economies, and empower women and youth, particularly in off-grid and underserved regions. By supporting President Bio's“Big Five Game Changers”, especially in technology and innovation, the initiative reinforces Sierra Leone's commitment to becoming a hub for green investment and renewable energy development in West Africa.

As the country moves steadily toward universal electricity access, the launch of SOGREA marks a defining moment in Sierra Leone's journey toward climate resilience and inclusive growth. With strong international partnerships and a forward-looking energy policy, Sierra Leone is lighting the path to a sustainable, empowered future, one solar grid at a time.

