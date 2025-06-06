Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Crown Prince, Pakistani PM Discuss Bilateral, Regional Issues


2025-06-06 03:04:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MAKKAH, June 6 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received Prime Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif at Mina Palace on Friday where they exchanged Eid Al-Adha greetings.
They reviewed the historical relations between their two sisterly countries and explored prospects for enhancing cooperation across various fields, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
The discussions dealt with regional developments and the efforts to achieve security and stability in the region. (end)
