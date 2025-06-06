Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KNG Chief Congratulates Political Leadership On Eid Al-Adha


2025-06-06 03:04:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Chief Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Eid Al-Ahdha on Friday.
In a press statement, the KNG chief, on behalf of the KNG command and personnel, to the country's political leadership on the holy occasion, wishing His Highness the Amir wellness and the nation perpetual security, stability, prosperity and progress under his wise leadership. (end)
