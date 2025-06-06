Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Condemns Israeli Airstrikes On Lebanon


2025-06-06 03:04:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, June 6 (KUNA) -- The Pakistani Foreign Office on Friday strongly condemned the airstrikes by Israeli occupation forces on Beirut's southern suburbs and parts of southern Lebanon last night.
"These air attacks, launched on the eve of Eid al-Adha, constitute a blatant violation of international law, sovereignty of Lebanon, and the ceasefire agreement of November 2024," the Foreign Office said in a press release on Friday.
"The reckless use of force threatens civilian lives, fuels regional instability and undermines efforts for lasting peace.
"Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of Lebanon, during this difficult time.
"We urge the international community, particularly the United Nations and ceasefire mediators, to take immediate action to hold Israeli occupying forces accountable and prevent further escalation," according to the statement.
"Pakistan remains firmly committed to peace, justice, and the principles of international law," it added. (end)
