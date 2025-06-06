403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan Condemns Israeli Airstrikes On Lebanon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, June 6 (KUNA) -- The Pakistani Foreign Office on Friday strongly condemned the airstrikes by Israeli occupation forces on Beirut's southern suburbs and parts of southern Lebanon last night.
"These air attacks, launched on the eve of Eid al-Adha, constitute a blatant violation of international law, sovereignty of Lebanon, and the ceasefire agreement of November 2024," the Foreign Office said in a press release on Friday.
"The reckless use of force threatens civilian lives, fuels regional instability and undermines efforts for lasting peace.
"Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of Lebanon, during this difficult time.
"We urge the international community, particularly the United Nations and ceasefire mediators, to take immediate action to hold Israeli occupying forces accountable and prevent further escalation," according to the statement.
"Pakistan remains firmly committed to peace, justice, and the principles of international law," it added. (end)
sbk
"These air attacks, launched on the eve of Eid al-Adha, constitute a blatant violation of international law, sovereignty of Lebanon, and the ceasefire agreement of November 2024," the Foreign Office said in a press release on Friday.
"The reckless use of force threatens civilian lives, fuels regional instability and undermines efforts for lasting peace.
"Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of Lebanon, during this difficult time.
"We urge the international community, particularly the United Nations and ceasefire mediators, to take immediate action to hold Israeli occupying forces accountable and prevent further escalation," according to the statement.
"Pakistan remains firmly committed to peace, justice, and the principles of international law," it added. (end)
sbk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment