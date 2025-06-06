Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait FM Congratulates Political Leadership On Eid Al-Adha


2025-06-06 03:04:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 6 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Eid Al-Ahdha.
In statements to KUNA on Friday, Al-Yahya wished the political leadership everlasting wellbeing and the generous people of Kuwait perpetual stability, prosperity and progress under wise leadership of His Highness the Amir. (end)
