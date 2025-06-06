Kwanza Jones Introduces Inaugural Innovator Award Honoring Teyana Taylor At Historic Apollo Spring Benefit

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This year's Benefit wasn't just a celebration, it was a turning point. As the final Spring Benefit to be held in the current Apollo Theater before its first full-scale renovation in nearly a century, the evening marked the start of a bold new chapter.

Jones helped ground that moment through her on-stage remarks, championing The Apollo's role as a space for transformation and spotlighting the power of mindset, voice, and community. She called The Apollo "a place where culture is created, always imitated, never duplicated," and underscored its role as a space for self-expression and bold imagination. Her words laid the foundation for a new tradition, positioning the Innovator Award as both a celebration of fearless artistry and a call to action for collective impact.

The Innovator Award, introduced this year by The Apollo, honors artists who break boundaries and shape culture across disciplines. Teyana Taylor, a Harlem native, was recognized for her fearless creative evolution as a performer, director, and artistic visionary who embodies the trailblazing spirit of The Apollo.

Jones, whose work also spans the intersections of art, impact, and innovation, brought meaningful resonance to the moment by introducing the Innovator Award and honoring Taylor's multifaceted contributions.

Jones stepped out in a show-stopping ensemble styled by Jones herself, wearing a striking Alexander McQueen dress paired with accessories by Stephen Jones and her Kwanza Jones monogram pins. Her bold style echoed the evening's theme of fearless creativity and cultural expression.

Following her introduction, Jones returned to the stage alongside fashion icon Dapper Dan, a Harlem native, and actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd to present the Innovator Award to Teyana Taylor, honoring her fearless artistic evolution and cultural impact.

As a Board Member and Premier Sponsor through the Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative, Jones has played a key role in shaping The Apollo's strategy and long-term vision, particularly as the institution prepares for a major transformation and looks ahead to its 100th anniversary in 2034.

This decade-forward mindset reflects what Jones calls "Dreaming in Decades," a philosophy grounded in long-term planning, strategic action, and sustained commitment. It mirrors The Apollo's own approach as it prepares for renovation and expansion, ensuring the institution continues to thrive as a hub for culture, creativity, and community for generations to come.

Through her work across culture, capital, and community, Jones continues to embody The Apollo's mission and extend its legacy, not only through sponsorship and service, but through her voice, her vision, and her values.

In addition to the Innovator Award, the evening also celebrated the legendary Clive Davis, who received the Legacy Award and was inducted into The Apollo's iconic Walk of Fame. The honor recognized Davis' decades-long impact on the music industry and his role in shaping the careers of groundbreaking artists. His recognition underscored The Apollo's deep history and its ongoing commitment to honoring those who have shaped the cultural landscape.

As the curtain closes on one chapter and a new one begins, the 2025 Apollo Spring Benefit stands as a testament to the power of leadership, collaboration, and culture to spark transformation.

About Kwanza Jones

Kwanza Jones is on a mission to boost a billion lives through culture, community, and capital. She is a sought-after speaker, accomplished artist, impact investor, and philanthropist. With a multifaceted background spanning music, media, production, law, and business, Jones is an energetic and visionary leader. She is CEO and founder of SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones, a motivational media company. Jones has served on numerous boards, including The Apollo Theater, Bennett College, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer, and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Through the Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative , with José E. Feliciano, her partner in life and in business, they have personally committed over $200 million to education, entrepreneurship, equity, and empowerment organizations. To learn more, visit kwanzajones and connect with her on Instagram | LinkedIn | Facebook | X | Kwanza Jones Boost FriendsTM Community .

