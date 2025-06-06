Starkist® Partners With Feed The Children And Cornerstones For Fourth Annual Summer Food And Resource Rally In Northern Virginia

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "StarKist is proudly headquartered in Reston, and partnering with Cornerstones and Feed the Children for our Fourth Annual Resource Rally allows us to make a direct and meaningful difference for those facing real challenges in our community," said Edward Min, StarKist President and CEO. "In uncertain times, access to affordable, high-quality protein is essential, and we're proud that StarKist products can help meet that need."

During the event, regional business leaders, elected officials, StarKist employee volunteers, and community advocates joined forces to help address food insecurity along the Dulles Corridor. Volunteers distributed 400 family kits containing StarKist products, 25-pound boxes of shelf-stable food, 15-pound boxes of hygiene essentials, and additional resources. Each kit was designed to support a family of four, providing more than 8,300 meals to 400 households this summer.

"Food insecurity in Fairfax County has reached new highs," reflects Kerrie Wilson, CEO of Cornerstones. "Many local families who have never needed assistance before are now turning to neighborhood food pantries for help. At our Cornerstones' Assistance Services and Food Pantry and our FREE from Hunger Center, as well as at many of the region's neighborhood pantries and feeding programs, we are seeing a surge in families reaching out for support. We are deeply grateful to team up with StarKist and Feed the Children, whose generosity and commitment have made a real difference for our neighbors in need this summer."

For Feed the Children, the Summer Food and Resource Rally provides an opportunity to help meet the community's immediate needs while making a meaningful difference for families. Feed the Children believes it takes everyone – the nonprofit sector, corporations, community organizations, government officials, and food suppliers – to come together to end childhood hunger.

"We've seen the significant impact Resource Rallies have in supporting communities experiencing food insecurity, and we're grateful to be working with StarKist and Cornerstones to make a difference in the lives of children and families," said Emily Callahan, President and CEO of Feed the Children. "Working together we're able to provide food and quality of life essentials that children and families need to survive, grow, and thrive. Through the power of partnership, we can make a greater impact as we seek to create a world where no child goes to bed hungry."

In addition to the event in Reston, StarKist will partner with Feed the Children to host a Summer Resource Rally in Bentonville, Arkansas later this month, and will also collaborate with the Magic Johnson Foundation on its Holiday Hope event in Los Angeles in November.

Over the past 16 years, StarKist has donated more than 1.2 million pounds of protein-rich tuna and chicken products, representing nearly $4.9 million in product donations and an additional $985,000 in monetary support to help food-insecure children and families across the U.S. Through its ongoing partnership with Feed the Children, StarKist has supported more than 20 Resource Rally events nationwide, including disaster and emergency response efforts. These efforts continue StarKist's long history of addressing hunger and food shortages, a commitment that dates back to 1917 when the company helped meet the nation's protein needs during World War I.

About StarKist Co.

StarKist Co. is a socially responsible company that empowers people to live a healthy lifestyle by providing convenient nutritious proteins. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce convenient single-serve pouch products, which include StarKist Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations®, and Chicken Creations® in over 40 varieties. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie The Tuna®, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is a leading nonprofit committed to ending childhood hunger. The organization believes that no child should go to bed hungry, and so it provides children and families in the U.S. and around the world with the food and essentials kids need to grow and thrive. Through its programs and partnerships, the organization feeds children today while helping families and communities build resilient futures. In addition to food, Feed the Children distributes household and personal care items across the United States to help parents and caregivers maintain stable, food-secure households. Internationally, it expands access to nutritious meals, safe water, improved hygiene, and training in sustainable living. As responsible stewards of its resources, Feed the Children is driven to pursue innovative, holistic, and child-focused solutions to the complex challenges of hunger, food insecurity, and poverty. For children everywhere, the organization believes that having enough to eat is a fundamental right. Learn how you can help create a world without childhood hunger at feedthechildren

About Cornerstones

Together with our community, Cornerstones promotes stability, empowerment, and hope through support, advocacy, and community-building for individuals and families in need. Since 1970, Cornerstones has been a leading anchor organization in Northern Virginia, serving more than 25,900 households - including individuals and families with children -just in the past fiscal year. Our dedicated team connects people facing hardship with life-changing resources, tackling the root causes of homelessness and poverty to help build strong, stable families and a resilient community. Cornerstones is also a trusted advisor at the local, state, and national levels, championing policies and partnerships that expand affordable housing, invest in food security and the well-being of children and families, and drive systemic change to ensure everyone thrives in our community. To learn more about our programs or how you can get involved, visit cornerstonesva

Media Contacts:

StarKist: Michelle Ford Faist / 571-441-8096 / [email protected]

Feed the Children: Kelly Frey / 405-945-4064 / [email protected]

Cornerstones: Margaret Anne Lara / 571-323-9575 / [email protected]

SOURCE StarKist Co.