Dionisio Gutiérrez To Receive The XI Enrique V. Iglesias Award From His Majesty King Felipe VI Of Spain, As Granted By CEAPI On Tuesday, June 3

SEVILLE, Spain, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dionisio Gutiérrez, President of Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo, has been awarded the XI Enrique V. Iglesias Award for the Development of the Ibero-American Space in recognition of his outstanding civic and business career in the region.

The announcement of the award was made on June 3 during a tribute dinner held in his honor, as part of the VIII Ibero-American CEAPI Congress, which took place in Seville from June 2 to 4. The event marked the 10th anniversary of the Business Council Alliance for Ibero-America (CEAPI) under the theme "Connecting Continents, Creating Opportunities."

This prestigious award, established in 2014, recognizes leaders who have contributed to the economic and business development of Ibero-America and who promote an inclusive spirit that embraces shared challenges and values. It is named after Enrique V. Iglesias, the first Ibero-American Secretary General of SEGIB, Honorary President of CEAPI, and President of the Award Jury.

The jury is composed of prominent figures from Ibero-American society, including Núria Vilanova, President of CEAPI; Ana Botella, President of Fundación Integra; Ana Botín, Chair of Banco Santander; and Juan Luis Cebrián, Honorary President of El País, among others.

Previous recipients of the award include Valentín Díez Morodo, President of COMCE; Plácido Arango, founder of Grupo Vips; Alejandro Bulgheroni, Chairman of Pan American Energy; Ana Botín, Chair of Banco Santander; and Carlos Slim, Chairman of Grupo Carso.

Núria Vilanova emphasized that Dionisio Gutiérrez stands out for his leadership, strategic vision, and management skills: "Dionisio Gutiérrez is an extraordinary example of determination and early leadership, who, with experience and the passage of time, has continued to grow."

Upon receiving the award, Dionisio Gutiérrez expressed his gratitude and stated: "The best words I can offer today, as I receive this award-so honorable and yet undeserved-are sincere recognition to those who have granted it." He added that the award should inspire us "to find more spaces for dignity, intelligence, and hope."

The official presentation of the award by His Majesty King Felipe VI will take place later this year.

