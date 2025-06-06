Revolver Podcasts Welcomes Media Powerhouse La Bronca To Its Star-Studded Lineup

Celebrity Radio Host and Fan Favorite from La Casa de los Famosos Launches Empowering New Show

DALLAS, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- reVolver Podcasts is proud to announce the arrival of Sylvia Del Valle-better known to millions as La Bronca-to its dynamic podcast network. Known for her unfiltered voice, magnetic personality, and deep cultural resonance, La Bronca is bringing her one-of-a-kind energy to a new audio experience set to engage, challenge, and empower Hispanic audiences nationwide.

A trailblazer in Spanish-language radio, La Bronca made history as the first Latina to host a #1 nationally syndicated radio show. Her programs have aired on over 36 stations across the U.S., delivering a unique blend of Regional Mexican music, bold commentary, and heartfelt conversations with celebrities, athletes, and everyday heroes alike.

"La Bronca is the voice of a new generation-smart, unapologetic, and deeply connected to the real lives of our community," said Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts. "She brings a powerful authenticity that listeners trust, and we're thrilled to have her on board."

La Bronca's new podcast will reflect her signature mix of comedy, tough conversations, and uplifting storytelling. With a loyal fan base of over 2.8 million followers across social platforms, she continues to break barriers-not just as a media icon, but as an entrepreneur, mother, and advocate for women's empowerment.

Whether sharing behind-the-scenes reflections from her reality show experience, diving into trending headlines with humor and heart, or championing real conversations around relationships and culture, La Bronca's voice resonates far beyond the microphone. Her new show promises to be must-listen content for anyone seeking entertainment with purpose.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at .

About reVolver Podcasts

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events.

