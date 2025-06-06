Synthetic Grass Warehouse Unveils New Atlanta Location

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This distribution center will give Atlanta residents access to over 40 different types of wholesale artificial grass, all of which come with eco-friendly features and durable construction. In an age where sustainability is king and in a city where the population continues to grow and thrive, SGW aims to offer Atlanta residents and business owners the resources they need to achieve luxurious artificial grass systems. Backed by a team of passionate synthetic turf experts, SGW's new Atlanta location creates a hassle-free purchasing experience for all those who are looking to explore the diverse array of landscape possibilities artificial grass can provide.

SGW continues to be one of the nation's most trusted synthetic grass providers and wishes to create connections in all of Atlanta's communities, connecting everyone who needs it with sustainable and long-lasting synthetic turf solutions that address any need.

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of synthetic grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscapes, pets, putting greens and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders, and each product is backed by the best warranty in the industry.

SOURCE Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.