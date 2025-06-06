Ally Walker, Star Of 'Sons Of Anarchy,' Debuts Metaphysical Thriller 'The Light Runner'

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rabbit Press LLC. presents "The Light Runner" (ISBN: 978-1966981060). Ally Walker has captivated audiences with unforgettable roles-from June Stahl in "Sons of Anarchy" to Dr. Sam Waters in "Profiler." Her versatility has made her a standout presence in film and television, with memorable performances in "Universal Soldier" and "While You Were Sleeping." After recent appearances in 'Ghosted, Longmire, and Colony," Walker now brings her storytelling prowess to the page with her debut novel, "The Light Runner."

With "The Light Runner," Walker delivers a metaphysical thriller that bends reality, unravels secrets, and challenges perception.

At Bainbridge Psychiatric Hospital, the lines between truth and illusion are dangerously thin. Dr. Ella Kramer, a psychiatrist haunted by her own past, is assigned to Captain Oliver Haskell, a decorated war hero whose fractured mind may hold the key to solving his wife's brutal murder. As she delves deeper into his unraveling psyche, she begins to uncover disturbing patterns among the other patients-patterns that suggest Bainbridge is far more than it seems.

Walker's cinematic storytelling shines through in the novel, earning praise from her peers. Actress Sarah Wayne Callies, "The Walking Dead," called it "propulsive, thoughtful, incisive-a thriller that stands out in a crowded field."

A masterful weaving of past and present, actor Tim DeKay "Oppenheimer" described it as "a powerful and thought-provoking exploration of the prisons we build for ourselves, both within and without."

Katey Sagal "Sons of Anarchy, Married with Children." praised the novel's immersive storytelling, saying, "The imagery is vivid and other-worldly, and the storytelling makes it impossible to put down. The characters are unique and compelling, making the whole ride fun."

Walker's ability to create cinematic storytelling is a standout feature of "The Light Runner." Robert Davi (Profiler, Die Hard) emphasizes her deep understanding of character and narrative, declaring, "Ally Walker has planted her flag in the crime genre... vivid storytelling, pacing, and character development-true cinematic storytelling."

Beyond the unraveling mystery, "The Light Runner" bridges psychological suspense with metaphysical intrigue. Christine Lahti (Chicago Hope) calls it "a fantastical page-turner... a thriller that bridges two worlds and begs the question-how will you fight to keep your humanity?"

Walker crafts a thriller that grips, unsettles, and refuses to let go.

"The Light Runner" releases June 6, 2025. For more information, visit .

