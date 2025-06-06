More Active Roster Chicago Cubs Players To Appear At The 45Th National Sports Collectors Convention In Rosemont

Chicago Cubs Center Fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong will attend this year's National Sports Collectors Convention

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker and Michael Busch Join Dansby Swanson on Expansive Roster of Marquee Athletes Past and Present

- JBJ Promotions NSCC Show ManagersROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Sports Collectors Convention , Inc., along with talent partner TriStar Productions, today announced that current Chicago Cubs stars Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker and Michael Busch will join Dansby Swanson and an already long and still growing list of celebrities and athletes appearing in various capacities in the Tristar Autograph Pavilion at the 45th National, to be held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois this July 30th through August 3rd. This year's National is expected to be the largest in its 45-year history.Pete Crow-Armstrong, the 23 year-old Chicago Cubs phenom only in his second full year as a Cub in the Majors, made history on Tuesday night in Washington DC by becoming the 4th fastest player in history to reach 15 home runs and 20 stolen bases. Crow-Armstrong's power, speed and electric persona on field have quickly made“PCA” a fan favorite for kids and adults. Crow-Armstrong, a Fanatics Exclusive, will sign autographs at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 31st.Joining Pete on the same day will be Chicago Cubs star slugger and outfielder, Kyle Tucker and star infielder, Michael Busch. Both players will appear at the Tristar Autograph Pavillion at The National at 11:15 am. Dansby Swanson will also sign on Thursday, July 31st at 11:30 am.“With this being the first of a three-year homestand in Chicagoland for The National, having active roster players from hometown sports teams is a real thrill for us and for fans,” said JBJ Promotions NSCC show managers.“We encourage all fans interested in getting merchandise signed by these and so many other players and celebrities to attend the show – you don't have to be a massive collector to attend and enjoy The National!”Additional signers announced by The National and TriStar Productions today include:Anquan Boldin – 1st NSCCMichael Busch – 1st NSCCCynthia Cooper – 1st NSCCPete Crow-Armstrong – 1st NSCC*Julius ErvingTyler Herro – 1st NSCCMichael IrvinAllen IversonCalvin JohnsonRay LewisJohnny ManzielKevin McHaleDavid OrtizJim PalmerRobert ParishJulius Peppers – 1st NSCCTerrell Suggs – 1st NSCCRick Sutcliffe – 1st NSCCKyle Tucker – 1st NSCCEntertainment Area:Jason PaigeRandy Quaid“*” refers to Fanatics ExclusiveThe 45th National will have a 30% larger footprint – 650,000 square feet - and nearly 20% more space for vendors. Promoters anticipate well over 100,000 fans over the course of the five-day event.To purchase VIP packages, general admission tickets and/or for more event information, please visit: and follow NSCC on Facebook , X @nsccshow, Instagram @nsccshow, YouTube and TikTok.Please visit for more information on the Tristar Autograph Pavilion, and to purchase autograph tickets.About the National Sports Collectors ConventionThe National Sports Collectors Convention is the world's largest gathering of collectors, dealers and any other groups interested in buying, selling and collecting trading cards, autographs and other related sports and entertainment memorabilia. Starting in 1980, The National has grown into an annual extravaganza that is the premier showcase event of the multi-billion dollar collectibles industry. It's been said,“If you can't find what you're looking for at the National, it probably doesn't exist.”B-Roll Link

