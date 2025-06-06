Washington County Waterways Commission Announces Underground Railroad Memorial Dedication Event
Plymouth was recognized as an Underground Railroad site by the National Park Service in 2022. The Underground Railroad, a network of safe houses and secret routes in the mid-19th century, helped freedom seekers escape enslavement. It's impossible to know how many came to Plymouth seeking help from allies-enslaved and free, black and white. The names of 16 known to have come to Plymouth between 1808 and 1861 will be read during the dedication ceremony.
The dedication event will feature distinguished speakers, special VIP guests, and a series of activities that highlight the importance of reflecting on the unity and spirit of Plymouth, NC.
We welcome members of the media to join us for this special event. Interviews with key speakers and organizers can be arranged upon request, and press passes will be available for registered media representatives.
For RSVP and press pass requests, please contact Stephanie Miller at ... or (858) 922-8390. We encourage all media representatives to confirm their attendance by June 13, 2025 to secure their place at the dedication event.
Stephanie Miller, Press Contact
Mark Pardue, Curator

(858) 922-8390
(252) 217-2204
Stephanie Sierra Miller
EDF Renewables
+1 858-922-8390
...
