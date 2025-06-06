Aspen Ridge Memory Care Earns Deficiency-Free State Survey

Aspen Ridge Memory Care in Bend earned a deficiency-free state survey during an evaluation in June 2025.

- Mariah Tennison, Executive Director of Aspen Ridge Memory CareBEND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aspen Ridge Memory Care in Bend, Oregon earned a deficiency-free state survey during an evaluation in June 2025. This is the highest possible rating, showcasing the team's commitment to high-quality care and service.Aspen Ridge has been managed by Areté Living since February 1, 2025.The state survey is an on-site inspection conducted by the Department of Human Services based on state compliance guidelines. It examines resident quality of care and quality of life, dietary services, fire safety, and environmental services. The examination includes interviews with residents, residents' family members, and employees."Receiving a deficiency-free state survey is a true testament to the dedication and compassion of our entire team,” stated Mariah Tennison, Executive Director of Aspen Ridge Memory Care.“Every day, we strive to provide the highest level of care, dignity, and support for our residents and their families. This recognition affirms our unwavering commitment to excellence in memory care."This accomplishment reflects the coordinated efforts of the entire Aspen Ridge team, including nursing, life enrichment, culinary, maintenance, housekeeping, and more, all of whom play a critical role in creating a safe, nurturing, and engaging environment for residents.ASPEN RIDGE IS UNDER NEW MANAGEMENTAs of February 1, 2025, Aspen Ridge Memory Care is proudly under new management by Areté Living, an Oregon-based senior living management and development organization.With 30 years of experience managing senior living communities across six states, Areté Living brings trusted leadership and a strong foundation of excellence to Aspen Ridge. The organization's leadership team collectively holds over 200 years of industry experience and is guided by a clear mission:“To enhance the life of every person we serve.” This commitment is reflected in the support and service provided to residents, their families, and team members.Areté Living communities are known for fostering warm, welcoming environments and delivering high-quality care, a commitment consistently recognized through industry awards and accolades.Notably, Areté Living earned two Prism Awards from WTWH Healthcare for its Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging program. Its senior living communities are recognized annually with quality awards from the American Health Care Association and the National Association for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) and customer experience awards from Activated Insights.Areté Living is proud to welcome Aspen Ridge Memory Care to its family of senior living communities, continuing the organization's shared commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate care.Learn more about Aspen Ridge Memory Care at AspenRidgeMC or visit them on Facebook.ABOUT ASPEN RIDGE MEMORY CAREAspen Ridge Memory Care is a senior living community in Bend, Oregon serving seniors with dementia and their families. This memory care community is managed by Areté Living. Honoring their mission“to enhance the life of every person we serve,” Areté Living serves professionals, seniors, and their families across six states.Visit Aspen Ridge Memory Care online at AspenRidgeMC. For press inquiries, email ....

