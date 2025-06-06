Macadamia Nut Farm Launches Mac Nut Mini Series: A Celebration Of Hawaii's Macadamia Nut Recipes - Ahualoa Family Farms

Ahualoa Family Farms - Hawaiian Grown Macadamia Nuts - Logo

- Chef ReneeHONOKAA, HI, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ahualoa Family Farms is proud to unveil their Mac Nut Mini Series presented by Chef Renee, a flavorful journey through the versatility of Hawai'i-grown macadamia nuts , now streaming on the farm's official website - . It's all macadamia nut recipes !Hosted by celebrated Hawai'i-based chef and culinary educator Chef Renee, the series highlights the beauty, flavor, and cultural richness of Hawaii. Each bite-sized episode showcases a vibrant and beloved recipe that turns the humble macadamia nut into a culinary centerpiece, from sweet treats to savory sensations.Ahualoa Family Farms isn't just a place - it's a community. Rooted in the fertile slopes of Mauna Kea on Hawai'i's Big Island, the farm grows a portion of its own macadamia nuts and sources the rest from over 75 local growers across the island - independent family farms, both big and small. Everything is grown, processed, roasted in small batches and packed fresh on the Big Island, delivering the purest taste of Hawai'i in every bite.“Macadamia nuts are more than just a snack - they're a tasty treat of culture and cuisine,” said Chef Renee.“I'm excited to share new and beloved ways for families to connect with our food and with each other through the joy of cooking.”The Mac Nut Mini Series not only brings delicious recipes to life but also shares the story of Hawai'i's agricultural heritage. Viewers will learn how macadamia nuts can elevate everyday dishes and how supporting local farms like Ahualoa means supporting the future of Hawai'i's food systems.Explore the full series and shop the farm's selection of macadamia nut products at:About Ahualoa Family FarmsNestled in the uplands of Honoka'a on the Big Island of Hawai'i, Ahualoa Family Farms grows, processes, and crafts some of the finest macadamia nut products in the islands. From humble roots, the brand has grown into a trusted local name, recognized for its gourmet quality, exceptional freshness, close partnerships with dozens of family farms, and dedication to small-batch, hands-on production. Every nut is locally grown, hand-selected, and roasted in-house to deliver freshness and flavor in every bite. Ahualoa Family Farms is proud to be part of Hawai'i's agricultural legacy - one rooted in community, craftsmanship, and caring for the land.

