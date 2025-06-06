Sharing Stories, Sweets: How UAE Expats Use Eid As A Time To Reconnect With Family

As the light of dawn broke over Dubai, families across the city began their day with anticipation, wearing their best clothes to celebrate one of the most beloved mornings of the year - Eid Al Adha.

Among them was Shehna Mansoor, a Dubai resident, who made her way to New Generation School (NGS) in Barsha with her husband, children, and mother, all together for the Eid prayers - a moment of faith and tradition.

“It was the first time we have attended Eid prayers at this place,” she said.“It was a great community experience where I met a lot of friends and family members. My kids had Eid treats from the ice cream truck. There were children and families handing out little goodie bags. It was a really great start to my Eid.”

The atmosphere at NGS was vibrant, filled with familiar faces and laughter. At the center of this yearly gathering stood Sheikh Ayaz Housee, the long-time Imam of NGS.

“We have built a family here and we get anywhere between 500 to 1200 people every Eid,” he said.“We serve karak and some snacks. There are bouncy castles for children to play at.”

Extended family getting together

Syrian expat Aiham Joratli, a resident of Al Ain, made the long drive to Sharjah with his wife, Samar Razuk, and their children to attend a special family gathering.

“Today, we're driving to my uncle's house in Sharjah for a big family reunion,” he said.“Relatives from across the Emirates, as well as family members flying in from Saudi Arabia and the UK, will be joining us. There will be around 30 of us gathering under one roof.”

He said,“the day will be full of joy and togetherness, hopefully. We'll all have lunch together, catch up, and spend some quality time. Later in the evening, we plan to head to a mall in Dubai, where we'll continue the celebrations with dinner at a nice restaurant,” he added.

The feast will feature a spread of traditional Syrian delicacies, including sweet treats like Ka'ik and Ma'amoul, as well as savory dishes such as Mahashi and Kibbeh.“It's not just about the food; it's about reconnecting, sharing stories, and making memories,” Joratli added.

Parents visiting

This Eid is especially meaningful for Shukri Deria, as her mother is visiting UAE this year. The American expat who is originally from Somalia, said:“We headed to the pray early this morning, around 5.30am. The sky was just beginning to lighten up. It was so peaceful. After offering our prayers, we waited for the restaurants to open. As soon as they did, we treated ourselves to a warm, hearty breakfast. It felt especially rewarding, as it is a special day."

“Now we're back home, resting for a while. Later, we'll head over to my cousin's house for our usual family lunch. Meeting up with friends and family is always heartwarming especially during festive occasions. There are certain family stories that never get old.

"What makes today extra special is that my mom is here with us, this Eid. This adds extra warmth and presence to everything. It's the kind of day that feels both simple and unforgettable. This Eid is truly special,” added Deria.

Nostalgic times

Similarly, Sharjah resident Majd Ali Al Khatib said,“Today, I woke up before sunrise, around 5.30 am, so I got ready and headed to Eid prayer by 5.45 am. That moment, standing in prayer with everyone, was incredibly special and meaningful to me. After the prayer, we all congratulated one another and passed around sweets to share.”

Feeling nostalgic, she pointed out that back at home in Syria, they usually have coffee with dates or traditional Eid sweets.“When we were young, the whole family gathered at my grandparents' house either for brunch or lunch. It used to be the most cherished meal of the year for us, and it still is.”

“My children are always the most excited; they wear their new clothes, eat plenty of sweets, get Eidiyah (Eid money) from the adults, and play together all day. In the afternoon, relatives started arriving to visit and offer their Eid greetings. It really is the perfect opportunity to reconnect with family, breaking the monotony of everyday life.”

(With inputs from Nasreen Abdulla)