Meet The Ghanaian Expat Bringing African-Inspired Luxury Scents To UAE

Talata Maldima-Provencal is the founder and CEO of Ambiance by Talata, a UAE-grown luxury scents brand inspired by her Ghanaian roots. Although the 45-year-old is new to Dubai, she says it has offered her brand the perfect platform in a country that not only values luxury but also thrives on cultural diversity. It has already been a“profoundly impactful” journey in a place she believes is truly the land of opportunity.

If you had to write a letter to money, what would you say?

Dear Money, thank you for being a powerful tool. You've made it possible for dreams to take flight, for ideas to turn into reality, and for lives to transform. However, I've also come to understand your limitations. You're a means, not an end.

How would you describe your relationship with money?

I see money as a resource, a tool to enable growth in every sense - personally, professionally, and socially. My relationship with money is one of respect and balance.

How do you think this relationship was formed?

Growing up in a community where resources were tied directly to access and opportunity, I developed a healthy respect for money early on. I saw how financial stability could change lives and uplift entire families. At the same time, I learned the value of hard work, creativity, and resourcefulness. Money was never viewed as an end goal but as a stepping stone toward something greater - a tool to build security, foster growth, and pursue dreams.

What lessons about money management did you learn from your mother?

My mother was a profound influence when it came to financial values. She taught me the importance of saving, living within my means, and planning for the future. At the same time, she showed me that generosity is key - whether it's giving back to your community or helping others in small, meaningful ways. Her lessons weren't just about managing money but about using it wisely to create joy and lasting impact.

Who do you speak to about money matters and is it something you consider taboo?

I talk about financial matters with trusted advisers and mentors, and I don't view it as taboo. I believe that open and honest conversations about money are critical, especially in entrepreneurship. These discussions help you make informed decisions, learn from others' experiences, and ultimately grow. However, I think the context of these conversations matters - there's a time and place for them, and they should be approached with trust and purpose.

Who has taught you the most about financial management?

Entrepreneurship has been my greatest teacher when it comes to financial management. Running a business like Ambiance by Talata has required me to master budgeting, long-term planning, and navigating financial risks. Every decision I make has financial implications. These experiences have taught me to plan meticulously and make thoughtful, strategic investments.

If you could give your child or your younger self one piece of advice about money, what would that be and why?

I would say, 'Be patient and invest in experiences that help you grow, not just in material things'. Money comes and goes, but the knowledge, skills, and relationships you build along the way are what truly define your wealth.

What do you value spending money on?

I value spending money on experiences that enrich my life and inspire creativity. Whether it's traveling to new places, attending workshops, or investing in personal development, these experiences have a lasting impact. They broaden my perspective, fuel my passion, and often spark new ideas for the brand.

What do you consider splashing out?

For me, splashing out means investing in something deeply personal and meaningful. It could be a rare piece of art that tells a story, a bespoke creation that reflects individuality, or something that holds sentimental value beyond its price tag.

Do you long-term plan your finances, and if so, how?

Absolutely. Financial planning is integral to both my personal life and my business. I use detailed budgeting and forecasting tools to ensure that my goals are financially sustainable. Long-term planning also helps me stay focused and prepared for unforeseen challenges.

What is your long-term goal?

My ultimate dream is to establish Ambiance by Talata as a global legacy brand. I want it to be more than just a luxury label - I want it to be a symbol of African pride, sustainability, and community empowerment.

