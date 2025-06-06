UAE: Gaza Child Undergoes Life-Saving Bone Marrow Transplant In Abu Dhabi

A young Palestinian patient from Gaza has been successfully discharged from Yas Clinic in Khalifa City following a life-saving bone marrow transplant, conducted under the direct medical supervision of the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC).

The child had been admitted to the hospital for seven months and was diagnosed with DADA-2 deficiency, a rare and serious genetic disorder that leads to severe immune system dysfunction and recurring infections. Due to the complexity of the condition, the patient required extended care in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

With the support of hospital and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the patient's sister was able to travel from Gaza to the UAE to serve as a matched donor. The transplant was carried out last month, and despite a complicated recovery period, the patient responded well to treatment and has now been discharged in stable condition.

The case was overseen by a multidisciplinary medical team, including specialists in intensive care, pediatric surgery, otolaryngology (ENT), and infectious diseases.

The treatment was carried out as part of the UAE's broader humanitarian initiatives to support the people of Gaza, reflecting the country's efforts to provide advanced medical care to patient s in need, particularly those affected by conflict and crisis.

The patient has now returned home to continue his recovery, marking a positive outcome for both the family and the medical teams involved, and underscoring the UAE's healthcare sector's capability to deliver complex, high-standard care.