Pixalate's May 2025 EMEA Top 100 Google Play Store And Apple App Store Mobile Bundle Ids: 'Block Blast' No. 1 In The UK On Apple App Store, 'Wallapop - Sell & Buy' Leads In Spain On Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|1617391485
|Block Blast!
|ARETIS LIMITED
|6448104157
|Offline Games - No Wifi Games
|Moreno Maio
|1207472156
|Wordscapes
|PeopleFun, Inc.
United Kingdom - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|Happy Color®: Coloring Book
|X-FLOW
|Word Search Explorer
|PlaySimple Games
|Daily Mail: Breaking News
|Daily Mail Online
Spain - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|1193508329
|- Number Games
|Easybrain Ltd
|319881193
|Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat
|Grindr LLC
|1369521645
|Words of Wonders: Crossword
|FUGO BILISIM TEKNOLOJILERI VE YAZILIM TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI
Spain - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|Wallapop - Sell & Buy
|Wallapop
|TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space
|Flextech Inc.
|Happy Color®: Coloring Book
|X-FLOW
Germany - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|1617391485
|Block Blast!
|ARETIS LIMITED
|6740043080
|Screwdom
|Zego Global Pte Ltd
|1496354836
|Woodoku - Wood Block Puzzles
|Tripledot Studios Limited
Germany - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|Kleinanzeigen - without eBay
|kleinanzeigen.de GmbH
|kicker Fußball News
|Olympia-Verlag
|Happy Color®: Coloring Book
|X-FLOW
France - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|6463127238
|Hexa Sort
|Lion Studios Plus LLC
|1617391485
|Block Blast!
|ARETIS LIMITED
|6547858927
|Crossword Master - Word Puzzle
|Easybrain Ltd
France - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|Crossword Master - Word Puzzle
|Easybrain
|Happy Color®: Coloring Book
|X-FLOW
|Scrabble® GO-Classic Word Game
|Scopely
Netherlands - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|632064380
|Vinted: Sell vintage clothes
|Vinted Limited
|373963365
|Marktplaats - buy and sell
|Marktplaats BV
|642831690
|Jigsaw Puzzles for Adults HD
|Veraxen Ltd
Netherlands - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Bundle ID
|Happy Color®: Coloring Book
|Marktplaats
|Words of Wonders: Crossword
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT).
Disclaimer
The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings (the“Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.CONTACT: Nina Talcott ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
