Pixalate's May 2025 EMEA Top 100 Google Play Store And Apple App Store Mobile Bundle Ids: 'Block Blast' No. 1 In The UK On Apple App Store, 'Wallapop - Sell & Buy' Leads In Spain On Google Play Store

According to Pixalate research, the Bundle ID for 'Happy Color®: Coloring Book' (com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number) on the Google Play Store claimed the top spot and ranked No. 1 in the Netherlands; in Germany, Bundle ID (1617391485) for 'Block Blast!' ranked No. 1 in the Apple App Store London, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the May 2025 Top 100 EMEA Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in key EMEA ad economies of the United Kingdom , Spain , France , the Netherlands , and Germany . In addition to the United Kingdom (UK), Spain , France , the Netherlands , and Germany reports, Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for the United States (U.S. ), Canada , Mexico , Brazil , China , Japan , India , and Singapore . Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 20 billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in May 2025 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed. Top EMEA Mobile App Bundle IDs (May 2025) United Kingdom - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 1617391485 Block Blast! ARETIS LIMITED 6448104157 Offline Games - No Wifi Games Moreno Maio 1207472156 Wordscapes PeopleFun, Inc.

United Kingdom - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name Happy Color®: Coloring Book X-FLOW Word Search Explorer PlaySimple Games Daily Mail: Breaking News Daily Mail Online

Spain - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 1193508329 - Number Games Easybrain Ltd 319881193 Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC 1369521645 Words of Wonders: Crossword FUGO BILISIM TEKNOLOJILERI VE YAZILIM TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI

Spain - Google Play Store



Bundle ID App Name Developer Name Wallapop - Sell & Buy Wallapop TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space Flextech Inc. Happy Color®: Coloring Book X-FLOW

Germany - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 1617391485 Block Blast! ARETIS LIMITED 6740043080 Screwdom Zego Global Pte Ltd 1496354836 Woodoku - Wood Block Puzzles Tripledot Studios Limited

Germany - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name Kleinanzeigen - without eBay kleinanzeigen.de GmbH kicker Fußball News Olympia-Verlag Happy Color®: Coloring Book X-FLOW

France - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 6463127238 Hexa Sort Lion Studios Plus LLC 1617391485 Block Blast! ARETIS LIMITED 6547858927 Crossword Master - Word Puzzle Easybrain Ltd

France - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name Crossword Master - Word Puzzle Easybrain Happy Color®: Coloring Book X-FLOW Scrabble® GO-Classic Word Game Scopely

Netherlands - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 632064380 Vinted: Sell vintage clothes Vinted Limited 373963365 Marktplaats - buy and sell Marktplaats BV 642831690 Jigsaw Puzzles for Adults HD Veraxen Ltd

Netherlands - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Bundle ID Happy Color®: Coloring Book Marktplaats Words of Wonders: Crossword

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings (the“Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

