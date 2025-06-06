Erlich Law Firm Announces Filing Of Complaint In Case Against Performance Food Group, Inc. For Retaliation And Wrongful Termination

Oakland, California – The Erlich Law Firm has filed a complaint in the Alameda County Superior Court on behalf of Paul Ferrari, a former employee of Performance Food Group, Inc., alleging serious violations of labor laws, including retaliation and wrongful termination . This case brings to light the troubling issue of workplace safety and the potential consequences faced by employees who advocate for their own and their colleagues' safety.

Mr. Ferrari began his employment at PFG's Livermore warehouse in June 2022, where he quickly recognized significant safety hazards that posed risks to workers. Over a span of nearly two years, he reported multiple issues to his supervisors and upper management, including inadequate lighting, unsafe pallet stacking, unsecured racks, blocked emergency exits, and the presence of hazardous icicles in freezer areas. Notably, he documented his concerns through written reports and photographic evidence, which were repeatedly overlooked by management.

In a pivotal moment, Ferrari escalated the matter by filing a formal safety complaint with Cal-OSHA in late February 2024 after his internal warnings went unaddressed. Yet, rather than receiving support for his actions aimed at ensuring workplace safety, Ferrari faced retaliation. He was suspended without pay on February 22, 2024, under dubious allegations of insubordination and ultimately terminated on March 6, 2024.

The complaint against PFG includes claims of retaliation under California Labor Code § 1102.5 and § 6310 and wrongful termination in violation of public policy. The legal action seeks relief for Ferrari, who alleges loss of income and benefits, emotional distress, and punitive damages resulting from what he describes as his former employer's willful misconduct. The case also calls for injunctive relief, including reinstatement, anti-retaliation training for management, and policy changes to foster a safer work environment.

“This case exemplifies the consequences individuals may face when they speak up for their rights and safety at work,” said attorney Jason Erlich of Erlich Law Firm.“We aim to hold Performance Food Group accountable for their actions and to advocate for the protection of employees who take a stand against unsafe working conditions.”

As this case unfolds, it raises important questions about employer accountability and employees' rights in the face of retaliation for whistleblowing in the workplace. The Erlich Law Firm remains committed to seeking justice for Paul Ferrari and ensuring that similar issues are addressed appropriately in the future.

Case Information:

Superior Court of California, County of Alameda

Paul Ferrari v. Performance Food Group, Inc.

25CV114222

Erlich Law Firm has more than 20 years of experience in holding employers accountable for their illegal actions against the people who work for them. If you believe your rights at work have been violated, you could potentially be entitled to damages from your employer.

Erlich Law Firm

180 Grand Ave. Suite 1380 Oakland, CA 94612

(510) 788-2337



Press Contact : Jason Erlich

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

