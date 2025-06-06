Episcopal Impact Fund Awards $60,000 In Rapid Response Grants To Frontline Bay Area Organizations

(L-R) Good Samaritan Family Resource Center, Global Communication, Education and Art, Project Avary, and Lyon-Martin Community Health Services

Six community-based nonprofits receive urgent funding to sustain vital services amidst rising needs and unexpected crises

- Mario Paz, Executive Director, Good Samaritan Family Resource Center

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In just over a month since launching its Partnering for Good Rapid Response Fund, Episcopal Impact Fund has awarded $60,000 in emergency grants to six Bay Area organizations working on the front lines of urgent community needs. The unprecedented speed and generosity of this response reflect a deep commitment to supporting organizations that are navigating immediate funding gaps and surging demand for services.

"Thanks to our compassionate community of donors, we were able to respond quickly and meaningfully," said Christina Alvarez, Executive Director of Episcopal Impact Fund. "These grants are ensuring that vital services-ranging from healthcare and housing to legal support and youth programming-remain available during moments of profound need."

The six grantee organizations include:

.Global Communication Education & Art (GCEA) – Serving African immigrant communities with housing, legal aid, and mental health support. Grant funds will help launch Know Your Rights workshops and expand access to housing and job placement services.

.Good Samaritan Family Resource Center – Meeting urgent basic needs for low-income Latino immigrant families in San Francisco. The grant will help expand trauma-informed care and reduce waitlists for critical services.

.Lyon-Martin Community Health Services – The only clinic in San Francisco led by and for Transgender, Non-Binary, Gender Non-Conforming, and Intersex people. As their current building faces sale, the grant will support securing and renovating a new permanent home on Valencia Street.

.North Marin Community Services – Serving over 13,000 individuals annually with food, housing, and legal aid. The grant will bolster immigration legal services in partnership with Legal Aid of Marin to meet urgent local demand.

.Project Avary – Supporting children of incarcerated parents with trauma-informed youth leadership and mentorship programs. The grant addresses a sudden loss of federal funding, ensuring continuity of care and programming.

.Tiny Village Spirit (TVS) – Providing transitional housing and wraparound support to youth in Contra Costa County. After a theft disrupted their building timeline, grant funds helped complete vital communal spaces in time for the village's launch.

“We are honored to stand with these resilient organizations as they continue to meet urgent needs and uplift our communities with compassion and courage,” said Dr. Michelle Myles Chambers, Board Chair of Episcopal Impact Fund.

About Episcopal Impact Fund:

Episcopal Impact Fund is creating pathways out of poverty for children, families, and youth in the San Francisco Bay Area. We channel our community's time, talent, and treasure in a shared mission to ensure that our most vulnerable neighbors have access to the dignified housing they need to thrive. Through trust-based philanthropy – grantmaking , advocacy, volunteer initiatives, and faith-based affordable housing development – we're working toward a Bay Area where every person has the resources and opportunities to realize their full potential. Since our founding, the Impact Fund has helped elevate the lives of millions of our neighbors experiencing poverty. ( )

