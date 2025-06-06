Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Claims 'Successful' Night-Time Strikes On Two Russian Airfields

2025-06-06 02:15:05
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) KYIV --Kyiv said on Friday that it had launched "successful" strikes on two military airfields inside Russia that Kyiv said were used to stage aerial attacks on Ukraine.

Russian and Ukrainian bombardments have escalated in recent weeks despite a flurry of diplomatic efforts spearheaded by the United States aimed at halting Moscow's more than three-year invasion.

The announcement came just after Russia pummelled Ukraine with dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones in apparent retaliation for an audacious Ukrainian drone assault on several other airfields deep inside Russia last week.

The Ukrainian military said it had attacked the Engels airfield in the Saratov region that lies hundreds of kilometres from Ukraine, calling the facility "a place of concentration of enemy aircraft."

It also said it had struck the Dyagilevo airfield near Moscow where "refuelling and escort" jets are based that aid Russian aerial assaults on Ukraine.

Kyiv additionally claimed it had hit "at least three fuel and oil tanks" in Saratov, and vowed to continue attacks on military targets until Moscow's invasion is "completely stopped."

Saratov governor Roman Busargin said drone strikes had damaged a residential building in the city of Engels, adding there were no civilian casualties.

Unverified footage on social media showed a high-rise building on fire and a large blaze at what local media reported was an oil depot.

Ukraine has struck targets inside Russia throughout the invasion and last week damaged nuclear-capable planes at air bases deep inside the country, including in Siberia.

