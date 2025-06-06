Hundreds Attend 2025 Drone Rodeo At Constellis Advisors & Training

MOYOCK, N.C., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis successfully hosted its 2025 Drone Rodeo at the Constellis Advisors & Training (CAT) facility in Moyock, NC, drawing more than 300 attendees and 30 participating vendors. The event featured live demonstrations including First Person View (FPV) systems, Dropper and Close Air Support, Demining, Toxic Suppression techniques, Drone Parachute deployments, and Integrated Tactical Response scenarios.

Held on CAT's expansive 3,600-acre campus, the Drone Rodeo continues to serve as a premier forum for showcasing applied technology in real-world mission environments. Attendees from government and commercial sectors engaged directly with innovators in aerial systems, sensor integration, and mission support operations.

"We're proud to see this event grow in scale and operational mission importance, and to utilize our unique CAT facility to foster partnerships and innovation," said Andrew Hartsog, Executive Vice President of Mission Support Services. "This year's Rodeo demonstrated not just technological evolution, but real collaboration between operators, engineers, and mission planners addressing today's toughest security challenges."

Constellis will continue collaborating with the special operations, law enforcement, and national security communities at its upcoming Tactical Expo Day, scheduled for September 4, 2025, also at the CAT facility. For more information and to register, visit .

About Constellis

Constellis provides end-to-end training, risk management, and comprehensive security solutions to safeguard people and infrastructure. Operating globally and based in Herndon, Virginia, our employees bring unparalleled dedication and passion for creating a safer world while upholding the highest standards of compliance, quality, and integrity. Constellis' solutions include logistics and life support, technical services, contingency operations, UAV and counter UAV services, advanced training, K-9, emergency response, fleet maintenance, construction, background investigations, and tailored unique capabilities to support a wide variety of mission requirements. At Constellis, our number one priority is securing customers' success.

SOURCE Constellis

