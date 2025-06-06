Atlas Door Repair Expands 24/7 Emergency Services To Serve Commercial Centers Across Florida And Illinois
“We're solving a critical problem for property managers,” said Sofia Torrentt, Operations Director at Atlas Door Repair.“When a sliding or automatic door fails, it's not just an inconvenience – it's a security issue, a liability, and a potential ADA violation. Our local teams can now respond in under 30 minutes in most cases.”
Each of Atlas's new service centers is staffed with certified technicians trained in ADA compliance, fire-rated hardware, and advanced automatic door systems, including hospital and retail systems.
TARGETED CITY COVERAGE
The Plainfield, Illinois hub will serve Naperville, Oak Brook, Schaumburg, and Rosemont – suburbs with dense commercial infrastructure. In Central Florida, the Lakeland team supports the Winter Haven to Brandon corridor. The Interlachen office now services Northeast Florida, including Palatka, Green Cove Springs, and Gainesville.
“Florida's humidity, wind loads, and seasonal spikes in traffic stress door systems,” explained David Torrentt, Technical Director.“We're seeing an increase in roller failures, track corrosion, and sensor issues in hotel and medical facilities especially. Our team is trained to fix it all.”
SERVICES PROVIDED AT ALL LOCATIONS:
– 24/7 emergency repair for sliding and automatic doors
– ADA compliance inspections and upgrades
– Hollow metal door repair and retrofits
– Preventive maintenance programs for commercial property managers
LOCATIONS AND SERVICE AREA PAGES:
– Plainfield, IL:
– Lakeland, FL:
– Interlachen, FL:
ABOUT ATLAS DOOR REPAIR:
With over 30 years in the industry, Atlas Door Repair specializes in emergency service and maintenance of automatic, sliding, and commercial ADA-compliant door systems. The company is known for fast response, expert technicians, and long-term relationships with national retail and healthcare clients.
