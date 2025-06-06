EKOUAER Debuts In Monaco As Exclusive VIP Gifting Partner On Titania Yacht
Throughout the weekend, the Titania yacht-moored at Port Hercules with views of the circuit-served as a serene escape from the high-energy race atmosphere. EKOUAER outfitted the yacht's VIP suites with curated selections of its signature loungewear, offering guests a tactile introduction to its philosophy: relaxed refinement suited for both private and elevated settings.
Highlights included the Satin Silky Pajama Set, a lightweight two-piece with a button-down top and wide-leg pants, ideal for sleep or stylish lounging. The Classic Satin Pajama Set featured timeless piping and tailored lines, perfect for layering or unwinding. For warmer moments, the Satin Top and Shorts Set combined long sleeves with breezy shorts for a polished yet relaxed fit.
As the exclusive partner aboard Titania, EKOUAER brought its signature take on effortless luxury to life during the Monaco Grand Prix:
Inside the VIP suites, guests were welcomed with hand-selected EKOUAER loungewear-creating a private, comfortable space to unwind between events.
Every guest received a thoughtfully curated gift set, offering a lasting reminder of Monaco's signature softness and ease.
Luxury That Speaks Through Experience
Throughout the weekend, guests praised EKOUAER's pieces for their softness and breathability, offering instant comfort after a day of social events and race-day energy.
A Defining Step in EKOUAER's Global Journey
As boundaries between fashion, lifestyle, and wellness continue to dissolve, EKOUAER stands at the forefront of a cultural shift: where what we wear is not just about how we look, but how we live.
By bringing its signature loungewear to one of the world's most prestigious stages, EKOUAER challenges the conventional limits of comfort wear. No longer reserved for the home, its pieces speak to a new standard-where elegance is effortless, intention is inherent, and luxury is measured by how it makes you feel.
