Big Tech Eyes Stablecoins To Streamline Global Payments

Major technology companies are exploring stablecoin integration to reduce transaction fees and enhance global payment efficiency, signaling a potential shift in the digital payments landscape.

Apple is reportedly in discussions with Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, to explore potential integration of stablecoin payments into its ecosystem. This move could enable seamless, tap-to-pay transactions using USDC on Apple devices, leveraging the company's recent decision to open its NFC technology to third-party developers. Such integration would allow users to conduct transactions without relying on traditional banking intermediaries, potentially reducing costs and increasing transaction speed.

Airbnb is collaborating with Worldpay to explore stablecoin payouts, aiming to mitigate the high fees associated with Visa and Mastercard transactions. By integrating stablecoin payments, Airbnb seeks to offer a more cost-effective and efficient payment solution for its global user base. Worldpay's partnership with stablecoin infrastructure startup BVNK further supports this initiative, enabling businesses to make payouts using stablecoins without the need to handle digital assets directly.

X, formerly known as Twitter, is developing its payments platform, X Money, which is set to launch later this year. The platform will feature Visa as its first partner, enabling secure and instant funding to users' X Wallets via Visa Direct. X Money has obtained money transmitter licenses in 41 US states and is banking with Citibank, with agreements with Stripe and Adyen. The integration of stablecoin payments into X Money could offer users a seamless and efficient payment experience, aligning with Elon Musk's vision of transforming X into an“everything app.”

Google Cloud has already taken steps toward stablecoin integration by supporting PayPal's PYUSD on its Web3 Faucet. This initiative allows developers to access testnet PYUSD on Ethereum and Solana, facilitating the development and testing of applications that utilize stablecoin payments. By providing these tools, Google Cloud aims to support the growth of Web3 applications and the broader adoption of stablecoins in digital commerce.

