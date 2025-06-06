SWISS Plans To Resume Tel Aviv Flights From June 23
The airline has carried out an in-depth analysis of the situation in the Middle East.
From June 23, SWISS will once again operate a daily service between Zurich and the Israeli metropolis. The subsidiary of German giant Lufthansa will also resume its seasonal flights to Beirut from June 10 until mid-September, with two flights a week.
Flights to these two destinations are scheduled without an overnight stopover for crews.“The decision to resume these two destinations in the Middle East is based on an in-depth safety analysis and has been taken in consultation with the relevant authorities”, according to the press release published on Friday.
For operational reasons, the various airlines in the Lufthansa group, which also includes Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings and ITA Airways, are gradually resuming their routes.
“We are continuing to closely monitor the situation on the ground. The safety of our passengers and crews is our absolute priority”, assured Swiss.More More No SWISS flights to Tel Aviv until June 15
This content was published on May 26, 2025 Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will continue not to fly to Tel Aviv in Israel until mid-June, given the security situation in the Middle East.Read more: No SWISS flights to Tel Aviv until June 1
