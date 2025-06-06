Thirty Residents Return Home Following Swiss Landslide
-
Français
fr
Lötschental: une trentaine d'habitants peuvent rentrer chez eux
Original
Read more: Lötschental: une trentaine d'habitants peuvent rentrer chez eu
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Some homes in nearby Ferden, Kippel and Wiler were evacuated as a precautionary measure on 29 May.
The evacuation notice for the Wiler shopping area has also been lifted.“The increased risk of massive and uncontrolled lateral erosion along the bed of the Lonza brook no longer exists”, said the Lötschental command staff in a press release. However, arrangements remain in place for any evacuation.
+ Why do Swiss mountains collapse? It's complicated
Tourists will also be allowed back into the valley from Saturday. The Lötschental regional command centre has announced that the closure of the road from Goppenstein for non-residents and tourists will be lifted from 11pm on Friday.
However, the whole of the municipality of Blatten, including the hiking trails, will remain closed.
On Thursday, residents of the Blatten hamlets of Eisten and Weissenried were able to return to their homes for an hour.More More Swiss landslide clear-up part funded by missing banknotes
This content was published on Jun 6, 2025 Swiss charity supporting landslide-devasted villages partly through the proceeds of lost banknotes.Read more: Swiss landslide clear-up part funded by missing banknote
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment