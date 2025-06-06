Jordan To Play Its First World Cup

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Jordan will play its first-ever FIFA World Cup next year in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. It secured a spot after a 3-0 win over Oman on Thursday (5), in a match played in Muscat. It also benefited from South Korea's 2-0 victory over Iraq.

One round from the end of this stage in the Asian Qualifiers, Iraq can still qualify, as can Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, during at a later stage in the Qualifiers. Two openings will be available.

In addition to the three 2026 FIFA World Cup host countries, the following national teams have qualified: Argentina, Iran, Japan, New Zealand, Uzbekistan, South Korea, and Jordan. Brazil tied 0-0 against Ecuador Thursday evening in a game played in Guayaquil, Ecuador, and is yet to earn its place in the competition.

