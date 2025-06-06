Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Assembly Approves The Transfer Of $6.9 Million To The Ministry Of Public Works For Road Rehabilitation Projects In Panama

2025-06-06 02:08:32
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) With nine votes in favor and zero against, the National Assembly's Budget Committee approved the transfer of $6.9 million to the Ministry of Public Works (MOP) to adjust the spending scope of its budget for the 2025 fiscal year. Minister José Luis Andrade highlighted the importance of this investment, which will be reallocated to manage collections for road rehabilitation projects in different parts of the country. Notable projects include: the rehabilitation and financing of the Paso Canoas-Río Sereno-Piedra Candela bridge; the construction and financing of the Pan-American Highway near Boca Chica, in the district of San Lorenzo, in Chiriquí; and the construction and financing of the Coclesito-Kankintú highway in the Ngäbe Buglé region.

