Panama Requests India To Join The Canal Neutrality Treaty

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha Vásquez requested the Chairman of India's Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, Shashi Tharoor, to consider allowing India to join the Treaty Concerning the Neutrality and Operation of the Canal. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that the request came during a visit by an Indian parliamentary delegation to Panama, part of a tour that also included visits to Colombia, Guyana, and the United States. Martínez-Acha Vásquez explained to the delegation from the Asian country the entire negotiation process with the United States of the Torrijos-Carter Treaty of 1977, as well as the reversal, which allowed the Central American nation to recover its sovereignty and the Panama Canal.

“For us, this is a very important point, and we are working to ensure that more countries join the neutrality pact, so we look forward to working with you to achieve that goal,” the chancellor said. For his part, Tharoor noted that this point has been under consideration for some time, as Panama's new ambassador to India, Alonso Correa Miguel, has raised it with various Indian government bodies in New Delhi. “We know how important this issue is for Panama, and it's a very important point we're studying. We're committed to you, Minister, in that regard,” Tharoor emphasized. Another point discussed was Tharoor's gratitude to Panama for the support and solidarity shown following the recent terrorist attack in the Kashmir town.