Panama Requests India To Join The Canal Neutrality Treaty -
“For us, this is a very important point, and we are working to ensure that more countries join the neutrality pact, so we look forward to working with you to achieve that goal,” the chancellor said. For his part, Tharoor noted that this point has been under consideration for some time, as Panama's new ambassador to India, Alonso Correa Miguel, has raised it with various Indian government bodies in New Delhi. “We know how important this issue is for Panama, and it's a very important point we're studying. We're committed to you, Minister, in that regard,” Tharoor emphasized. Another point discussed was Tharoor's gratitude to Panama for the support and solidarity shown following the recent terrorist attack in the Kashmir town.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment