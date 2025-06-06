q.beyond opens second Cyber Defence Center at nearshoring location in Riga

EQS-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

q opens second Cyber Defence Center at nearshoring location in Riga

Growing demand for sovereign IT security services

24/7 protection for medium-sized companies Expansion in nearshoring capacities Cologne, 6 June 2025 – q.beyond AG has officially opened its second Cyber Defence Center (CDC) at its nearshoring site in Riga/Latvia. The ceremony on location was attended by guests including the German Ambassador to Latvia and the CEO of the German-Baltic Chamber of Commerce. “q is an example of the active business cooperation between Germany and the Baltic countries”, commented the German Ambassador, Gudrun Masloch.“It is creating jobs and specialist expertise in the important economic segment of digitalisation, and this is helping the economies of both countries.” “We are absolutely delighted that q.beyond has underlined its commitment by expanding its operations and opening a dedicated cyber defence center”, added Florian Schröder, CEO of the German-Baltic Chamber of Commerce. Protecting IT at SMEs is the priority A leading IT services provider, q.beyond supports medium-sized companies with their digitalisation projects in all aspects of cloud, applications, AI, and security. In recent times, companies have accorded ever greater priority to IT security, and to cybersecurity in particular. According to the IT services provider, demand for sovereign IT services has also risen sharply of late. “Medium-sized companies have a wealth of information that requires protection, such as the specialist expertise and intellectual property that form the backbone of the economy. Our job as an IT services provider is to provide comprehensive protection against cyber threats to this knowledge, some of which has been built up over decades, as well as for companies' business processes”, explained Thies Rixen, CEO of q.beyond AG.“To satisfy demand for sovereign security services, we have now massively extended our capacities by opening our second cyber defence center.” Alongside its existing CDC at its Ulm location, q.beyond now has a further highly specialised cyber defence center. As security operations centers (SOC), both sites pool the security activities of the IT services provider. “We are very proud of our team of more than 50 highly specialised security and cybersecurity experts. Working on a 24/7 basis, we secure all aspects of the IT, and thus the business processes, of our security customers”, comments Ralph Huenten, Head of Security at q.beyond. These experts have extensive, globally recognised cybersecurity certifications, such as CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional) or CISM (Certified Information Security Manager). In addition, q.beyond has certifications from various security manufacturers, as well as Microsoft Security und Incident Response certificates. Expansion in nearshoring and offshoring capacities q specialises in the sectors of retail, manufacturing, logistics, and banking and insurance, as well as the public sector. Its customers also include companies with particularly high security requirements in the field of critical infrastructures. With the opening of the second CDC, q.beyond's team at the Riga location has also moved into new premises in the same building. Since the end of 2022, the IT services provider has raised the share of its nearshoring and offshoring activities from 3 percent to 16 percent most recently. It plans to increase this quota to 20 percent by the end of 2025. Alongside Latvia, q.beyond also has nearshoring and offshoring operations in Spain, India, and the USA.

About q.beyond AG q AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find, implement, and operate the best digital solutions for their businesses. Our strong team of 1,100 specialists accompanies SMEs reliably as they tackle their digital transformation. Customers benefit here from our all-round expertise in cloud, applications, AI, and security. With locations across Germany and in Latvia, Spain, India, and the USA, as well as its own certified data centres, q.beyond is one of Germany's leading IT service providers.

