Marinomed Biotech AG Announces Partnership For Budesolv In Switzerland
|
EQS-News: Marinomed Biotech AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance
Marinomed Biotech AG announces partnership for Budesolv in Switzerland
Korneuburg, Austria, June 6 th , 2025 - Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI) announces that it has signed a binding term sheet with a Swiss pharmaceutical company for the development and marketing of Budesolv for the Swiss market. The new partner has been granted exclusive rights to sell and distribute Budesolv under its own brand. The deal includes the final development steps that are necessary for filing the marketing authorization in Switzerland. Marinomed is eligible to receive undisclosed upfront and milestone payments as well as royalties on sales. Marinomed retains all rights outside the territory and has the right to use the dossier compiled for Switzerland outside the territory.
“This is an important step for Marinomed and Budesolv. Following the encouraging communication with Swissmedic we are excited to develop this project to the next level. We have found the perfect partner for registration and the first launch of Budesolv”. Andreas Grassauer, CEO of Marinomed, mentions. “We are confident that this deal is the first trigger for several other partnerships to come. We are convinced that a registration in Switzerland will enable opportunities in a series of other markets abroad.”
About Marinomed Biotech AG
Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian, science-based biotech company with a growing development pipeline. The Company develops innovative patent-protected products based on the Marinosolv® platform. The Marinosolv® technology improves the solubility and bioavailability of hardly soluble compounds and is used to develop new therapeutics for autoreactive immune disorders. The Company is headquartered in Korneuburg, Austria, and is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI). For further information, please visit:
For further inquiries contact:
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on current views, expectations and projections of the management of Marinomed Biotech AG about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in, or expressed or implied by, such statements. The current views, expectations and projections of the management of Marinomed Biotech AG may be identified by the context of such statements or words such as“anticipate,”“believe”,“estimate”,“expect”,“intend”,“plan”,“project” and“target”. Forward-looking statements are only valid as of the date they are made and Marinomed Biotech AG does not assume any obligation to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
06.06.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment