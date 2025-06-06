EQS-News: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Marinomed Biotech AG announces partnership for Budesolv in Switzerland

Marinomed Biotech AG announces partnership for Budesolv in Switzerland

Marinomed has signed a binding term sheet with a Swiss pharma partner for the development and marketing of Budesolv for the Swiss market

With this Marinomed is eligible to receive milestone payments and royalties Switzerland to serve as a reference country for certain markets abroad Korneuburg, Austria, June 6 th , 2025 - Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI) announces that it has signed a binding term sheet with a Swiss pharmaceutical company for the development and marketing of Budesolv for the Swiss market. The new partner has been granted exclusive rights to sell and distribute Budesolv under its own brand. The deal includes the final development steps that are necessary for filing the marketing authorization in Switzerland. Marinomed is eligible to receive undisclosed upfront and milestone payments as well as royalties on sales. Marinomed retains all rights outside the territory and has the right to use the dossier compiled for Switzerland outside the territory. “This is an important step for Marinomed and Budesolv. Following the encouraging communication with Swissmedic we are excited to develop this project to the next level. We have found the perfect partner for registration and the first launch of Budesolv”. Andreas Grassauer, CEO of Marinomed, mentions. “We are confident that this deal is the first trigger for several other partnerships to come. We are convinced that a registration in Switzerland will enable opportunities in a series of other markets abroad.” About Marinomed Biotech AG Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian, science-based biotech company with a growing development pipeline. The Company develops innovative patent-protected products based on the Marinosolv® platform. The Marinosolv® technology improves the solubility and bioavailability of hardly soluble compounds and is used to develop new therapeutics for autoreactive immune disorders. The Company is headquartered in Korneuburg, Austria, and is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI). For further information, please visit: For further inquiries contact: Marinomed Biotech AG

