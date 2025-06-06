EQS-News: TAG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Dividend

TAG Immobilien AG: 31.3% of shareholders opt for scrip dividend

Total number of TAG shares increases by 0.6% EUR 15.4m remains within the company to provide additional support for further growth Hamburg, 6 June 2025



This year, TAG Immobilien AG offered its shareholders a scrip dividend for the first time. With 99.99% of the votes, the Annual General Meeting resolved, on 16 May 2025, the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.40 per share for the financial year 2024 as well as to offer the option of a scrip dividend. Thus, for the first time, shareholders had the option of choosing between a cash distribution (cash dividend) and new TAG shares (scrip dividend) during the subscription period from 19 May 2025 to 2 June 2025.



In total, shareholders representing 31.3% of the dividend-bearing shares opted to receive their dividend in the form of new TAG shares thereby providing additional support for TAG's growth plans, particularly in Poland. Based on this acceptance rate, 1,067,625 new shares will be issued, increasing the total number of TAG shares by 0.6% from 175,489,025 to 176,556,650 shares.



The new shares are expected to be included in the listing of TAG's existing shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 17 June 2025. The cash dividend and any fractional amounts are also expected to be paid on 17 June 2025.



Contact



TAG Immobilien AG

Dominique Mann

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone +49 (0) 40 380 32 305

...

