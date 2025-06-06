India Plans Incentives To Boost Domestic Rare Earth Magnet Production Amid Supply Shortages
In response to China's export restrictions imposed in April 2025, the Indian government is drafting a plan to offer financial incentives to companies engaged in domestic production of rare earth magnets.
The Ministry of Heavy Industries is considering production-linked incentives and potential subsidies to bridge the price gap between Indian-made magnets and cheaper Chinese imports.
This initiative aims to gradually build a domestic supply chain and reduce reliance on imports. While the plan is still in the drafting stage, officials are expected to meet with industry representatives soon to discuss the details.
Despite possessing significant reserves of rare earth elements, India's current production capacity is insufficient to meet the growing demand.
The country has the world's third-largest reserves of rare earth elements, approximately 6.9 million tonnes.
However, limited private investment in mining and processing has hindered the development of a robust domestic supply chain.
The government's National Critical Mineral Mission, launched in April 2025, aims to enhance self-reliance in strategic minerals like neodymium, a key component in magnets used in EVs.
Exploration efforts have begun, but due to a lack of processing facilities, India currently exports some of this material to Japan.
In the short term, the government is planning to send a delegation of auto industry leaders to China to request faster export clearances.
This move underscores the urgency of securing a stable supply of rare earth magnets to prevent potential disruptions in the automotive sector.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment