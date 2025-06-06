Private Refiners Shift Focus To Domestic Fuel Market Amid Tightening Export Margins
This strategic shift comes as demand in developed markets and China weakens, and competition from new refineries globally intensifies.
The International Energy Agency projects India to become the largest source of global oil demand growth through 2030, making the domestic market more attractive for refiners.
Reliance and Nayara have capitalised on discounted Russian crude to offer competitive prices at the pump. Reliance's retail arm, Jio-BP, has expanded its network to nearly 1,916 outlets, with plans to invest approximately Rs 10 billion annually to enhance its presence.
Similarly, Nayara operates over 6,500 fuel stations and aims to add 400 more this year, offering discounts of Rs 2–3 per litre on gasoline and Rs 1 per litre on diesel.
In contrast, state-owned refiners like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum face challenges due to government-imposed pricing caps and losses on subsidised products. These constraints have limited their ability to compete effectively in the retail fuel market.
The shift by private refiners underscores a broader trend of adaptation to changing global dynamics and domestic demand patterns.
By focusing on the growing Indian fuel market, these companies aim to bolster their market share and profitability in the evolving energy landscape.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment