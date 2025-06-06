403
The 2025 MICHELIN Guide Hanoi Ho Chi Minh City Da Nang Celebrates Vietnam's Culinary Ascent With 9 One Star, 2 Green Star, And 63 Bib Gourmand
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 June 2025 - Michelin officially unveiled the 2025 restaurant selection of the MICHELIN Guide Hanoi | Ho Chi Minh City | Da Nang at the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort. The 2025 edition underscores Vietnam's growing stature as a global gastronomic destination.
The 2025 MICHELIN Guide Hanoi | Ho Chi Minh City | Da Nang One MICHELIN Star and MICHELIN Guide Special Awards
The newly released restaurant selection showcases 181 establishments – featuring 9 One MICHELIN Star restaurants (of which, 1 new and 1 promoted), 63 Bib Gourmand (of which, 9 new entries), as well as 109 establishments selected for their quality cuisine (of which, 14 newcomers). New additions include 10 from Hanoi (5 Bib Gourmand and 5 MICHELIN Selected), 7 from Ho Chi Minh City (1 One MICHELIN Star and 6 MICHELIN Selected) and 7 from Da Nang (4 Bib Gourmand and 3 MICHELIN Selected). One Hanoi restaurant is newly awarded a MICHELIN Green Star for its commitment towards an eco-friendlier sustainable practice.
“This year, we are proud to witness a rise in the number of Starred restaurants, driven by a new generation of talented chefs. Many are returning to their roots, using modern techniques to tell stories of their hometowns and to revive childhood flavors. At the same time, street food stalls, family-run eateries, and long-standing local shops continue to preserve culinary traditions with authenticity and passion.” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. “For our inspectors, the journey of discovering new restaurants in Vietnam remains as exciting as ever. They have been inspired by the dedication, creativity, and pursuit of excellence shown by culinary professionals across the country - and they are eager to uncover even more gems in the years to come.”
One MICHELIN Star: A Milestone Year This year's selection features 9 restaurants awarded One MICHELIN Star – of which, one directly joins the selection with a Star and one is promoted from last year:
Lamai Garden: Hanoi's First Restaurant to Earn the MICHELIN Green Star The MICHELIN Green Star rewards the initiatives of groundbreaking restaurants committed to rethinking their impact and encouraging a strong gastronomic transition. Lamai Garden is newly awarded the MICHELIN Green Star for their remarkable philosophy and commitment towards a more eco-friendly approach to gastronomy. Reimagined by chef-owner Hieu Trung Tran in 2022, features a seasonal tasting menu and vegetarian menu in line with a contemporary Vietnamese farm-to-table concept. They use ingredients from their Phú Thọ farm – garden herbs, ducks, and black pigs.
Bib Gourmand: 63 Restaurants Delivering Quality at An Incredible Value The 2025 Bib Gourmand list grows to 63 establishments, including 9 new entries, celebrated for offering exceptional food at moderate prices. The New Bib Gourmand entries include:
In Hanoi Hà Thành Mansion – housed in a century-old villa, Hà Thành Mansion spans three uniquely designed floors, each radiating artistic charm. Mậu Dịch Số 37 – with a rustic, vintage ambience, and signature dishes include Hanoi spring rolls, fried hemibagrus fish, and scorched rice with beef stew. Miến Lươn Chân Cầm (Hoan Kiem) – At nearly 40 years old, this gem in Hanoi's Old Quarter is popular for its array of eel dishes. Phở Bò Lâm – Fresh ingredients shine in the signature beef heel muscle, which boasts tender meat and gelatinous tendon with a pleasant chew. Ưu Đàm – features a vegetarian menu that is anchored in tradition but is also mindful of nutritional balance.
In Da Nang Bánh Xèo 76 (Da Nang) – has a charcoal grill at the entrance for grilling pork. The menu includes classic Vietnamese dishes such as pancakes, corn rolls and noodles with grilled pork. Bún Bò Huế Bà Thương (Da Nang) – has been delighting locals for over 50 years with their Bún Bò Huế, a spicy soup from Huế famed for its rich lemongrass broth. Quê Xưa – a testament to its authentic Vietnamese fare. The menu focuses on two dishes: Mỳ Quảng and Bánh Thịt Heo. Shamballa – offers a serene vegetarian escape. Enter through an aged wooden door to discover Tibetan artefacts and a menu rooted in Vietnamese flavors.
MICHELIN Selected: In addition to Starred and Bib Gourmand restaurants, the MICHELIN Guide inspectors also recommend eateries whose high-quality cuisine simply seduced them. 109 establishments are featured in the MICHELIN Selected category with 14 new additions across all cities. New entries to the MICHELIN Selected category reflect both rising talent and consistent culinary craftsmanship across Vietnam's three major cities: - Hanoi – Hiệu Lực Canh Cá Rô Hưng Yên (Hai Ba Trung), Lamai Garden, Phở Cuốn Chinh Thắng, Phở Tiến, Vien Dining - Ho Chi Minh City – Bà Cô Lốc Cốc, Hoi An Sense, Nephele, Okra FoodBar, ST25 by KOTO, The Albion by Kirk Westaway - Da Nang – Bếp Cuốn, Bún Riêu Cua 39, Moc
MICHELIN Guide Special Awards With its special awards, the MICHELIN Guide goes beyond the search for the best food quality. It aims to highlight talented individuals who contribute to enhancing the gastronomic dining experience.
The MICHELIN Guide Hanoi | Ho Chi Minh City | Da Nang 2025 at a glance:
The 2025 MICHELIN Guide selection in Vietnam features a record 181 establishments: 9 One MICHELIN Star (1 new and 1 promoted), 2 MICHELIN Green Star (1 new), 63 Bib Gourmand (9 new), and 109 MICHELIN Selected (14 new).
CieL (Ho Chi Minh City) directly debuts with One MICHELIN Star, while Coco Dining (Ho Chi Minh City) is promoted to One MICHELIN Star.
The new MICHELIN Green Star is awarded to Lamai Garden (Hanoi), joining Nén Danang in showcasing outstanding eco-friendly commitments.
MICHELIN Guide Special Awards With its special awards, the MICHELIN Guide goes beyond the search for the best food quality. It aims to highlight talented individuals who contribute to enhancing the gastronomic dining experience.
The MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award
The MICHELIN Guide Sommelier Award
The MICHELIN Guide Service Award
The MICHELIN Guide Hanoi | Ho Chi Minh City | Da Nang 2025 at a glance:
9 One MICHELIN Star (of which 1 new and 1 promoted)
2 MICHELIN Green Star (of which, 1 new)
63 Bib Gourmand (of which, 9 new)
109 MICHELIN Selected (of which, 14 new)
