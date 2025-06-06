Miningnewsbreaks Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Begins Construction On Stock Mine Ramp To Lower Costs And Boost Gold Output
About McEwen Mining Inc.
McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, the company owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which is developing the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing the share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, chair and chief owner, has a personal investment in the company of $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1. To learn more about the company, visit .
