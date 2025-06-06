Miningnewsbreaks Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Begins Construction On Stock Mine Ramp To Lower Costs And Boost Gold Output

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) announced the start of ramp construction at its Stock Mine, part of the Fox Complex in Ontario's prolific Timmins gold district. The new ramp will provide underground access to the West, Main, and East zones and is expected to enable lower-cost-per-ounce gold production starting in the second half of 2025. CEO Rob McEwen highlighted the timing as ideal, with gold trading at record highs and the transition away from the Froome Mine unlocking key cost and efficiency advantages. Benefits include eliminating a burdensome metal stream, boosting mill throughput with softer ore, and reducing haulage costs by processing material on site.

To view the full press release, visit

About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, the company owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which is developing the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing the share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, chair and chief owner, has a personal investment in the company of $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1. To learn more about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MUX are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire (“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by IBN