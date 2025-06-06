Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Tests Potential For Streamlining Tailings Process, Offering Important Cost And Environment Benefits



ESGold is a gold and silver company preparing for production later this year at a tailings reclamation site in Quebec abandoned by the previous operator

The gold and silver resource developer expects to concentrate on reprocessing the tailings for the near-term to extract mica and any remaining gold and silver, anticipating that the resulting mica concentrate will be useful in a wide variety of building and roadwork materials

ESGold plans to build revenue through the reuse project, which can then help fund planned exploration at its Quebec property covering 13,116 hectares (about 32,410 acres) The company is currently conducting testing to see if it can effectively streamline production by processing gold and silver in one of the tailings sites at the property into a concentrate that would allow the company to bypass traditional circuit steps and pour bullion directly on site

Gold and silver company ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is testing a potential refining process that may reduce the company's costs and environmental impact as it ramps up preparations for starting a tailings production operation.

ESGold holds 265 mining claims on the historic Montauban mine site in Quebec, covering 13,116 hectares (about 32,410 acres) 80 kilometers (49.7 miles) west of the province's...

