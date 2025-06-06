Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Tests Potential For Streamlining Tailings Process, Offering Important Cost And Environment Benefits
-
ESGold is a gold and silver company preparing for production later this year at a tailings reclamation site in Quebec abandoned by the previous operator
The gold and silver resource developer expects to concentrate on reprocessing the tailings for the near-term to extract mica and any remaining gold and silver, anticipating that the resulting mica concentrate will be useful in a wide variety of building and roadwork materials
ESGold plans to build revenue through the reuse project, which can then help fund planned exploration at its Quebec property covering 13,116 hectares (about 32,410 acres)
The company is currently conducting testing to see if it can effectively streamline production by processing gold and silver in one of the tailings sites at the property into a concentrate that would allow the company to bypass traditional circuit steps and pour bullion directly on site
Gold and silver company ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is testing a potential refining process that may reduce the company's costs and environmental impact as it ramps up preparations for starting a tailings production operation.
ESGold holds 265 mining claims on the historic Montauban mine site in Quebec, covering 13,116 hectares (about 32,410 acres) 80 kilometers (49.7 miles) west of the province's...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ESAUF are available in the company's newsroom at
About MiningNewsWire
MiningNewsWire (“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer
MiningNewsWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
MiningNewsWire is powered by IBN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment