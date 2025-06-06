Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Meets With UK Officials, Parliament Members

2025-06-06 02:02:29
London, June 6 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II met in London on Friday with current and former British officials, and members of the House of Commons and House of Lords to discuss key developments in the Middle East.
The meeting covered the situation in Gaza, with His Majesty emphasising the need to immediately end the war on Gaza, and ensure the entry of sufficient aid to alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in the Strip.
The King highlighted the importance of the UK's role in bringing stability to the region, and creating a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.
Discussions also touched on current developments in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and Syria.

